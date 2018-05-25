Mantella wins Swedish Steel Prize 2018
The winner of this year’s international Swedish Steel Prize is Mantella S.r.l. from Italy. The prize is awarded for the company’s innovative Stratosphere 3.0 rear tipping semi-trailer, which delivers outstanding performance that goes far beyond current offerings on the market.
“Mantella has come up with a unique design that represents an entirely new generation in tipper and body solutions. Skilled design work, smart production methods and fully utilizing the advantages of high-strength and wear-resistant steel made it possible,” says Eva Petursson, Chair of the Swedish Steel Prize jury and Head of SSAB’s Strategic R&D.
Mantella’s Stratosphere 3.0 rear tipping semi-trailer offers customers a chassis with the same weight as an aluminum frame, but with superior mechanical properties. It has excellent wear resistance, a greater fatigue life, and a weight reduction of approximately 30 percent when compared to previous trailer chassis.
The chassis is made entirely of high-strength steel with formed Z-beams instead of the classic welded I profile. Eliminating the welded beams gives vital improvements in fatigue resistance as well as production efficiency. It also provides an increase in load capacity, while maintaining a low weight. Additionally, the body of the Stratosphere 3.0 is made from wear-resistant steel, guaranteeing excellent durability over time.
End-users of the Stratosphere 3.0 point out that with the same workload as previous models, they can achieve a greater payload, more on-road stability with a full load, and a significant reduction in fuel and tire consumption.
The Swedish Steel Prize is now awarded for the 19th time, and the winner will receive a statuette by the sculptor Jörg Jeschke and a cash prize of SEK 100,000 to be donated to a charity of the winner’s choice.
The other finalists, CTE S.p.A. from Italy, JAK-Metalli Oy from Finland and Trufab Global from Australia, were runners-up in the Swedish Steel Prize 2018.
Read more about the Swedish Steel Prize on steelprize.com.
