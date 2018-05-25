mhealth Market Financial Overview, SWOT Analysis, Key Development and Forecasts Till 2022

Globally the market for mhealth is expected to grow at 36.5% CAGR (2017-2022).The Global mhealth market is one of the fastest growing industries, owing to the changing dynamics of the legal and regulatory workflow and the intense competitive rivalry among large number of public companies. Mobile health (mhealth) is also one of the most modernized trends in the healthcare industry that has shown tremendous progress in the last few years. This trend is observed due to the increasing growth of personal health devices, which can be easily worn or used with a smartphone or tablet. The various factors that influence the growth of mhealth market are patient’s involvement in personal healthcare, implementation of smartphones and wearable devices into healthcare industry, integration of wireless technologies with healthcare devices that are portable, benefits of Cost effectiveness and patients’ convenience and Increase in lifestyle diseases.

The Global mhealth Market is expected to reach $ 21.71Billion by 2022.

Americas holds the largest market share of 34% of mhealth market Globally.

Europe market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.65%.

Monitoring application segment hold 61.8% market share of Global mhealth market by application.

Some of the key players in this market are: Agamatrix, INC, Alivecor, INC, Apple, INC, Athenahealth INC, AT&T, INC, Biotelemetry INC. (CARDIONET), GE Healthcare, Google INC, Jawbone INC, Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Philips Healthcare and others.

mhealth market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutics which comprises of diabetes, respiratory, mental and neurological disorders, fitness & lifestyle therapeutics and others. Whereas on the basis of application the market is segmented into monitoring applications, diagnosis & treatment, education and awareness, healthcare management, wellness & prevention, remote data collection

Globally Americas is the largest market for mhealth market. The large size of the market can be attributed due to increasing digital advancement in medical technology. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest for mhealth market. Europe mhealth market is expected to grow with a steady pace.

