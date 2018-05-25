Monorail Systems Market Research Report 2018

Monorail Systems Market 2018 – Global Industry Analysis Report published by MarketResearchFuture, explores Global Monorail Systems Market Key Companies, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Monorail Systems Market is segmented by Monorail Type (Straddle and Suspended), Propulsion Type (Electric and Magnetic levitation), Size (Large, Medium, and Compact), and by Region.

Global Monorail Systems Market. Highlights:

Key players in global Monorail Systems market studied are:

The key players of Global Monorail systems Market report include- Scomi Engineering Bhd, Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., CSR Corporation Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Urbanaut Monorail Technology, Aerobus International, Inc., Intamin Bahntechnik and Woojin Industrial System.

Market Drivers:

The main key drivers for the growth of the monorail systems are urbanization and increased demand for cost effective & efficient transportation for public services. Straddle monorail by monorail type is estimated to acquire largest share in the global monorail systems market. As straddle monorail system are easy to install without having spent on expensive track-line construction and also provides safety, reliability, and maintainability compared to suspended monorail systems. Furthermore, electric monorail system by propulsion type is estimated to be fastest growing segment in the market of monorail systems as they are energy efficient, reliable and environment friendly. The global Monorail systems market is expected to show a growth at CAGR of about 2.70% from 2016 to 2022.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Monorail systems market in the forecast period and is followed by North America and Europe. Infrastructural development and increasing demand for efficient passenger transportation service in the economically emerging countries like China and India will drive the market of Monorail systems in the Asia-Pacific region.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers of Monorail systems

Monorails material suppliers

Railroad Authorities/Organizations

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Study Objectives of Global Monorail systems Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Monorail systems market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global Monorail systems market based on various factors such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five forces analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by monorail type, propulsion type, size and region.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Monorail systems market.

The report for Global Monorail systems Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Monorail Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 AIR MONORAIL SYSTEMS

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 DAMPER MONORAIL SYSTEMS

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 OTHERS

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Monorail Systems Market, By End-Use

6.1 Introduction

6.2 OEMs

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 AFTERMARKET

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

