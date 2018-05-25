THE CLASSIC MOVIE “JOGGERS PARK” TO MAKE ITS WAY TO NEW EXCELSIOR CINEMA THIS SUNDAY

How we wish to watch some of the evergreen movies at a cinema hall again. Mukta A2 Cinema are fulfilling wishes along with Zee Cinema in association with 1018MB and 92.7 Big FM, since they screen some of the very best classic films, every Sunday. The iconic theater located in Fort, Mumbai, has been hosting screenings of some of the most loved films of Bollywood like Taal, Khalnayak, Iqbal, Hero and many more.

This time around, New Excelsior Mukta A2 cinema brings in the critically acclaimed movie possessing a dash of romance and comedy – ‘Joggers Park.’ The film features some of the finest versatile actors of the industry – Victor Banerjee, Perizaad Zorabian and Divya Dutta. The film has some beautiful compositions sung by Late Jagjit Singh and Usha Uthup as well as Adnan Sami. The movie will be re-premiered on the big screen this Sunday, 27th May 2018 only at the New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema.

Come celebrate the love for films at the newly refurbished New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, where movie buffs can relive their favorite classic films on India’s largest silver screen. New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinema boasts of the largest screen of 84-feet, with the impact of surround sound to complement each movie’s great music.

Book tickets on: 1018mb and BookmyShow

Movie: Joggers Park

When: Sunday, 27th May 2018

Where: New Excelsior Cinema – Mukta A2 Cinema, 24, AK Nayak Marg, Fort Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai – 01

Time: 12pm