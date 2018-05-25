Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2028

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease that causes sores and inflammation in the innermost lining of large intestine and rectum. Ulcerative colitis causes ulcers, bleeding, mucus and pus. The disease is difficult to diagnose as its symptoms mimic other intestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). The main symptoms of ulcerative colitis include diarrhea, rectal bleeding, belly pain, etc. People with the Jewish heritage have higher incidence of this type of disease. It is a lifetime condition until the large intestine is removed surgically. There are three main surgical procedures for the treatment of ulcerative colitis including ileostomy, ileorectal anastomosis and Ileoanal anastomosis. Ulcerative colitis can affect people very differently. Some patients do not require constant treatment with medicines, while some of them might require multiple surgeries and medicines. Both medications and surgery have been used to treat ulcerative colitis. New surgical techniques that allow many patients to keep the muscular layer of the rectum while removing the rectal lining may boost the market over the forecast period.

Evolution of the Market

The treatment of colitis depends upon the cause and nature of the disease. Changing of diet helps to reduce symptoms of the disease, but there is no particular cure for some forms of this disease. Medications plays an important role for improving the symptoms of ulcerative colitis. Most of the drugs are used to prevent inflammation in the intestine. Aminosalicylates is used in most cases to reduce the symptoms of ulcerative colitis. Surgeries may be preferred if the medications are not able to control the symptoms. Alternative therapies such as use of herbal and nutritional supplements are also used to cure the disease. Aloe vera gel also shows anti-inflammatory effect for people suffered with ulcerative colitis. Lifestyle factors such as stress and eating certain foods do not cause ulcerative colitis, but may worsen the symptoms.

Factor Driving and Restrain Ulcerative Colitis Treatment

The global market for ulcerative colitis treatment is driven by increasing risk of chronic disease associated with long-term disease and higher incidence of disease in the Ashkenazi Jewish descent people. Inherited genes are also important factors in the development of ulcerative colitis. Growing number of incidence with ulcerative colitis is another factor driving the demand for ulcerative colitis treatment across the globe. However, emerging countries of Asia Pacific region do not have major incidence of ulcerative colitis, which restricts the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Technological advancements in surgery of ulcerative colitis treatment is the important factor fueling the growth of the ulcerative colitis treatment market. For instance, an introduction of effective drugs and new treatment therapies can also play important role in curing the disease.

Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Drugs

Some of the commonly used drugs for ulcerative colitis treatments are anti-inflammatory medications containing 5-aminosalicylic acid, which include medications such as mesalazine sulfasalazine, and olsalazine. Corticosteroid medications, such as budesonide and prednisone are also used but due to its side effects these are not usually given for long term. Antibiotics may be prescribed if the infection is present in the colon. Moreover, the awareness towards ulcerative colitis treatment is primarily important factor that leads to strong positioning of the drugs in the overall market.

Penetration of Online Pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies, drug stores, and retail pharmacies pose a strong position in the global market due to the easy availability of prescribed medicines. However, online pharmacies such as e-commerce are also increasing the demand for drugs as there are many offers available on the online platform. Growing penetration of atypical antipsychotic drugs on the online pharmacies will provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the manufacturers in underdeveloped economies. Further, the growing trend of online pharmacies would flourish the growth of atypical antipsychotic.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global ulcerative colitis treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. Europe will continue to dominate the global market, as the region has maximum number of descends from the Ashkenazi Jewish communities. Asia Pacific is expected to hold lucrative market share in the global ulcerative colitis treatment market due to less incidence of the disease.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global ulcerative colitis treatment market are Bayer pharmaceuticals Corp, Teva pharmaceuticals USA Inc, Cipla Limited, Sanofi Aventis Pharma India, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ranbaxy laboratories Inc, Sandoz Inc, etc.