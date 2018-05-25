Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Emerging Segments And Regional Markets By 2018 – 2024

Umbilical cord is the connecting cord from fetus to the placenta which allows blood to carry nutrition and oxygen to the baby in the womb. Umbilical cord blood banking (UCB) or cord blood banking involves in collection of cord blood and extracting and cryogenically freezing the stem cells of the immune system for future medical purpose.

Scope of the Report:

The tissues of umbilical cords contain Haemopoitetic Stem Cell (HSC) which have greater proliferative and colony forming capacity. HSC collected from tissues works as an alternative for HSC of bone marrow providing treatment of various immune diseases such as myelomas, leukemias, lymphomas and myeloproliferative neoplasms, and blood disorders.

With naïve technologies, UCB are used for treatment of various diseases such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, diabetes mellitus, malignant solid tumors, hepatic alteration, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, inborn metabolic disorders, and hematologic malignancies.

Various applications for chronic diseases treatment, cost effective therapy, and easy extraction methods for cord blood is expected to drive the industry demand. Furthermore, intact genetic structures, lower incidence & severity of graft, and lower incidence of viral transmission is also impacting the market growth industry positively. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits, varied availability of donors along with insurance coverage are few of the factors thrusting the demand for UCB market globally. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and appropriate payment plans accessed by the market players are also fueling the growth for cord blood banking services. Although, high cost for storage, lack of donors, least count of HSC in each donation, collection and risk of non-usability of the unit stored with private bank are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

Get Sample report @: https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Request-Sample/105840

Market Segments:

The global umbilical cord blood market is segmented into storage type, end-user, and application. On the basis of storage, the market is segmented into public banks, private banks and hybrid banks. Private Banks offers UCB storage for personal use of the donor’s family with storage charges. Despite of hefty charges, private banks are the first choice of parents to store cord blood owing to various factors such as flexible collection sites, secured access, and complete ownership rights. The end-usermarket is segmented as hospitals, pharmaceutical research, and research institutes. The application segment covers treatment of various disorders such as cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorder, and osteopetrosis.

Obtain Report Details: https://www.xpodenceresearch.com/Reports/Umbilical-Cord-Blood-Banking-Market

By Key Players:

Cord blood banking market is witnessed as the most distinguished and competitive market involving large number of players such as Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Save AG, China Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program, Cord Blood America, Inc., Lifeforce Cryobanks, CBR Systems, Inc., Cryo-Cell International Inc and Virgin Health Bank.

By Regional Analysis:

North America region is anticipated to dominate the UCB market owing to extensive presence of private companies creating huge public awareness. Europe region also accounts after North America market owing to the high healthcare expenditure and rising awareness programs. Though, government restrictions for private banks establishment in some of the regions such as Italy & France are decelerating the growth of Europe market.

Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to grow over the forecast period owing to awareness in emerging countries such as India, China, Hong Kong and, Japan. Booming healthcare sector and accelerating investment by international companies to take advantage on the geographical spread are some of the factors estimated to stimulate the market in the region. Furthermore, growing medical tourism is also expected to fuel the demand for UCB services in the region.

About Us:

Xpodence Research has the most extensive collection of market research reports of many categories. Xpodence Research provides the best market research solution for every industry by publishing the best possible results of great market research firms worldwide. For every particular problem, there’s a particular solution, so according to the customer needs, we provide the best possible results to them from different market research organization, whether it’s a Custom Research or Syndicated Research reports because the product that wins is the one that bridges customers to the future, not the one that requires a giant leap.

Every organization, whether it is related to Pharmaceuticals, Technology, Eatables, Consumable Goods and many more demands a market research results so that they can take important decisions for more productivity and better output in this swift world. Xpodence Research gives the best possible outcome, perfect forecast, analysis and insights of market research in the form of report which is beneficial for various organizations and also to the manufacturing companies in taking the best decisions for quality production.

Contact Us:

Xpodence Research

USA Office

244, Madison Avenue

New York City, NY – 10016

United States

Toll Free +1- 844-445-2861

Email : sales@xpodenceresearch.com