Get Set For Action With WR100 Gents Watches From CITIZEN – AW5005-12X And AW5005-21Y
Get set for action, with the WR 100 watches from CITIZEN, that are made for men of action, set for the outdoors with a sense of their own style. The watches come with nylon straps in earthy tones of green and khaki, which goes with the all-action theme. The black ion-plated stainless steel casing completes the overall comfortable look.
These watches are powered by the J810 Eco-Drive movement and is water resistant to 100 metres. and comes with a low charge indicator.
Specifications:
AW5005-12X
Eco-Drive; Eco-Drive gents;
New
Gents
Calibre: J810
Movement: Eco-Drive
Strap Material: Khaki Nylon
Water Resistant: 100 M
Case Size: 42.6mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating
Glass Material: Mineral
Warranty: 1 year International Guarantee + 3 years Regional Guarantee (please check FAQ for details)
Features: Eco-Drive
Specifications: Date display, Eco-Drive (recharged by any light source, no need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning Function, Overcharge Prevention Function
Clasp Type: Standard Buckle
Power Reserve: 8 months
Specifications:
AW5005-21Y
Eco-Drive; Eco-Drive gents;
New
Gents
Calibre: J810
Movement: Eco-Drive
Strap Material: Green Nylon
Water Resistant: 100 M
Case Size: 42.6mm
Case Material: Stainless Steel with Black Ion Plating
Glass Material: Mineral
Warranty: 1 year International Guarantee + 3 years Regional Guarantee (please check FAQ for details)
Features: Eco-Drive
Specifications: Date display, Eco-Drive (recharged by any light source, no need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning Function, Overcharge Prevention Function
Clasp Type: Standard Buckle
Power Reserve: 8 months
About CITIZEN WATCH
CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our propriety light-powered technology Eco-Drive and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.
