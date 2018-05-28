FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE) on June 3, 2018

|

New Delhi, May 2018: Students who are not satisfied with their performance in JEE Main exam in their first attempt, such students would like to know what went wrong in their performance and how they can improve.

Keeping in consideration the needs of such students, FIITJEE with its vast experience and expertise has designed the ‘FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam’ (FTRE) – a‘Must’ attend platform for students to acquaint them with their true standing at the National level. It will be their First step towards success in JEE, 2019.

This exam will give them an opportunity to benchmark themselves against best of the brains who are preparing for JEE 2019 nationally and offering to top performers the fee and hostel fee waivers at FIITJEE’s training centres.

The examination will be held on 3rd June across more than 50 cities in India.

“It is a great accomplishment to clear JEE successfully. However, for those students who have not been so fortunate in realizing their dreams of securing marks as per their true potential in JEE Main or could not qualify, should not let this fear of failure cloud their minds with doubts. FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam has been designed with the intention to help students understand and gainfully use their full potential and fulfill their ultimate dream of joining the prestigious IITs,” says Mr. R. L Trikha Director, FIITJEE.

The last date to register for FTRE is 1st June, 2018. Students can register for FTRE through online/ offline / mobile modes.

Please visit nearest FIITJEE Centre or www.fiitjee.com