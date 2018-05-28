Maisense Presents Smart AI Cardiovascular Care Solution

|

First all-in-1 Personal Cardiovascular Monitor and AI-based Stroke Prevention System to enable early detection of key factors indicating stroke risk

Hsinchu, Taiwan May 28th, 2018 – Maisense, an innovative startup, devotes itself to stroke prevention. The company”s corporate mission is to assist users with early detection of atrial fibrillation, and to support physicians in the efficient treatment and better cardiovascular care for their patients. Unlike other cardiovascular care products, which need multiple devices to measure ECG/EKG and blood pressure separately, Maisense Freescan in combination with the myFreescan App delivers an all-in-1 solution for early atrial fibrillation detection, arrhythmia (bradycardia and tachycardia) detection, pulse wave velocity, and blood pressure monitoring in a single device.

The Maisense Healthy Heart Hub (HHH) is a smart solution for cardiovascular care which consists of 3 components:

1. Freescan – the personal cardiovascular monitoring device for the patients and health conscious users. The device senses the lead 1 ECG and radial artery pulse by using 3 electrodes (1 as RA, 1 as LA, 1 as RL) combined with 1 pressure sensor. With the aforementioned bio-signals, Freescan can register parameters such as pulse transmission time (PTT), and calculates systole (SYS) and diastole (DIA) blood pressure respectively according to a formula. The devices can also calculate the heart rate (HR) and indicates irregular heartbeat. With its build-in Bluetooth technology, Freescan uploads each measurement to the Mobile App, and combines it with Maisense artificial intelligence (AI) to provide additional conclusions. The device has received an EU CE medical certification.

2. myFreescan – the Mobile App for patients or health conscious users to keep track of their personal health trends and to screen AFib/Arrhythmia. In addition, the pulse waveform and ECG/EKG waveform captured by Freescan provide the artery pulse wave velocity which is the indicator for artery stiffness and alerts the user to seek professional medical advice.

3. The Patient Care System – the platform used by doctors and professional physicians to monitor a patient”s vital parameters. Through the system personalized advices can be given instantly to guide patients. A detailed health report can be generated by the doctors via the system to support the patients for short-term/long-term heart health monitoring.

Freescan could proof a highly exact performance compared with Holter monitor systems in clinical field tests. In May 2018, Maisense finished the clinical research on AFib detection in the Chang-Gung Memorial Hospital, Keelung, Taiwan. The clinical results demonstrate the feasibility of using Freescan in detecting AFib as the preliminary screening results with over 95% sensitivity and over 99% specificity. The clinical results are under submission to the American Heart Association (AHA) 2018.

Maisense will present the solution at the ESH (European Society of Hypertension) conference in Barcelona from June 8th-11th in hall 8, booth 22, In addition to product demos for Freescan, myFreescan and the Patient Care System, the Maisense experts are available to discuss atrial fibrillation detection and the latest results of clinical studies.

Freescan is now available in Germany at Mindtech (https://www.mindtecstore.com/Maisense_1). Maisense is looking for distributors in European Union.

Maisense is proud to be a member of the Global Research & Industry Alliance (GLORIA-Semicon) which focuses on future-oriented technology and builds a cooperation platform between universities and the industry. The organization stimulates innovation and introduces Taiwan startup companies to the global market. GLORIA will also exhibit alongside Maisense at ESH – booth 22.