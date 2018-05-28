Nanomaterials Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2024
Global Nanomaterials Market: Brief Account
Nanomaterials are the materials which has at least one spatial dimension in the size range of 1 to 100 nanometer.Nanomaterials can be created with various modulation dimensionalities. It can be individual nanostructure such as atomic clusters, quantum dots, nanocrystals, nanowires, and nanotubes, while collection of nanostructures involves arrays, assemblies, and superlattices of individual nanostructure. The physical and chemical properties of nanomaterials can significantly differ from atomic-molecular or the bulk materials of the same composition. Uniqueness of structural characteristics, response, dynamics, chemistry, and energetics of nanostructures constitutes the basis of nanoscience. There are several areas of concern in the nanomaterials market which are projected to be explored in the coming years, for instance, nanoparticles or nanocrystals of metals and semiconductors, nanotubes, nanowires, and nanobiological systems.
Global Nanomaterials Market: Segmentation
Nanomaterials market can be broadly segmented on the basis of application as chemical products, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals, and polymers and composites. While chemical products segment hold a significant market share in the nanomaterials market, pharmaceuticals and nano polymers and composites are anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the near future. Development of so-gels, aerogels and inorganic oxide materials of high surface areas with high absorption and catalytic properties is major application in chemical products. Consolidated nanocomposites and nanopolymers have enabled the production of ultrahigh strength materials, novel magnets and ductile cements which in turn provides huge opportunity for growth of the nanomaterials market. Use of nanomaterials in electrical and electronics application segment provides potential to flourish. Use of carbon nanotubes as efficient field emitters for possible use in display devices and also as tips in scanning microscopes is expected to traverse more utilities of nanomaterials in the projected period.
Global Nanomaterials Market: Trends and Prospects
Nanoscience and nanotechnology have grown explosively in the recent decade. Increasing availability of several methods and tools to synthesize nanomaterials is driving the nanomaterials market. Synthetic methods such as covalent synthesis, self-assembly techniques and processing are now available for synthesis of nanomaterials. Novel methods of fabricating patterned nanostructures provide opportunity for better computer simulation and modeling. Besides, dispersions and coating, consolidated materials, bio-medical, and nano devices are some of the emerging potential applications.
