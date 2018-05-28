“Watermark Stamper Rolls our New Updates”

|

Watermark Stamper – A Newly made usage of Greencom Ebizz Infotech whose basic manner of thinking is to add logo and substance to photos has started late invigorated their application and refreshed for headway.

The new name of the version is 1.3 and requires android at least 4.1. By and by what the new invigorate fuses? Checkout as underneath:

Upgraded User Interface

Augmentation and Improved Better Performance

Kept up Privacy and Security

Latest Bug Fixes

Solved App Crashes

The designers of the application have worked outstandingly upon to the request and recommendations looked by each customer and has improved the application in each possible way they could.

Since the application has been impelled it has wound up being magnificent one from customers who wish to have the watermark embedded with correct logo to the photographs. A part of the customers has even said this is in all likelihood the best one to markup the photos with copyright tag.

Also, the CEO of the Company said that “In the latest shape, we have completely fixed up the blueprint of utilization in addition letting down the application crashes and besides enhancing its execution an awesome arrangement than before to serve our customers the best understanding.

This is just a start and more applications are lined in to be pushed in not all that removed future for the two iOS and Android arranges exclusively for photography thought and likewise for various unmistakable accommodating thoughts a source revealed.