Browz Group Dubai Offers New High Definition Brows Service

High Definition Brows is a session which includes waxing, threading, plucking, tinting and all other things we do to our eyebrows to make them look perfect. The whole procedure can take more than an hour as its so complex but it’s worth it as it gives you that natural looking arches that frame your face. It has become widely popular and now you can get all the procedures of HD brows in Dubai. There’s a company called Browz which provides this service for a reasonable price. It is a trustworthy company with a huge experience and professional team who will make sure that you get the desired result.

As already mentioned HD brow treatment is complex and it takes longer than other eyebrow appointments. It’s a 7 step process which leads to the fabulously arched eyebrows. First step is a consultation where you and a therapist will discuss many options and decide which is an optimal one. At Browz they provide individualized consultations before applying this semi permanent makeup in Dubai. Their team of experts take your desires into consideration and offer optimal solutions according to the shape of your face, hair and skin tone, your natural arching and other components. Next step is eyebrow tinting which is a very important step as the perfect color should be determined by mixing different tones. They have color experts at Browz who will give you the color of eyebrows that are in a perfect match with your hair. Next 3 steps are waxing, threading and plucking to remove excess or unwanted hair and ensure that every hair is groomed. Sixth step is trimming to ensure that your eyebrows are in a perfect shape and neatly lined up. And the last seventh step is post treatment when the treated area is calmed and hair follicles are closed. Any needed touch-ups are provided and your eyebrows are finally revealed. You will also be taught how to maintain your eyebrows after the procedure.

This is a widely popular treatment as the results are immediate and very effective. The procedure takes about an hour and the results can last up to 6 weeks, depending on your hair growth and change in the color of your eyebrows. This procedure can be done on all kinds of eyebrows, even over plucked ones and it gives a natural and perfect look to your eyebrows, so that you won’t need to worry about applying makeup in the morning.

Even though it is an effective treatment It is important to visit a trustworthy company. Browz is a reliable and popular company which provides various treatments for your eyebrows in Dubai. They offer a quality service due to the proficiency of their team, quality equipment and safe and comfortable environment. Browz has various services to offer including: lip blush, lash extensions, lash lift, and microblading eyebrows in Dubai. It is a customer-oriented company, providing all services for reasonable price. Now besides the HD Brows and other semi permanent makeup sessions, with Browz you can also get permanent makeup in Dubai.