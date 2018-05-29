Global Risk Analytics Market to reach a market size of $43 billion by 2023
According to a new report Global Risk Analytics Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Risk Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $43 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.
The Software market dominated the Global Risk Analytics Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Operational Risk Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2017 – 2023)..
The BFSI market dominated the Global Risk Analytics Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would attain a market value of $4,086.4 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Risk Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Axiomsl, Inc.
Global Risk Analytics Segmentation
By Types
Software
Extract, Transform & Load Tools
Risk Calculation Engines
Scorecard & Visualization Tools
Dashboard Analytics & Risk Reporting Tools
Governance, Risk & Compliance
Others
Services
Professional
Managed Services
By Risk Types
Financial Risk
Operational Risk
Strategic Risk
Others
By Deployment Types
Cloud
On-Premise
By Verticals
BSFI
Government
Risk Type
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
By Geography
North America Risk Analytics Market
US Risk Analytics Market
Canada Risk Analytics Market
Mexico Risk Analytics Market
Rest of North America Risk Analytics Market
Europe Risk Analytics Market
Germany Risk Analytics Market
UK Risk Analytics Market
France Risk Analytics Market
Russia Risk Analytics Market
Spain Risk Analytics Market
Italy Risk Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Risk Analytics Market
Asia Pacific Risk Analytics Market
China Risk Analytics Market
Japan Risk Analytics Market
India Risk Analytics Market
South Korea Risk Analytics Market
Singapore Risk Analytics Market
Malaysia Risk Analytics Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Risk Analytics Market
LAMEA Risk Analytics Market
Brazil Risk Analytics Market
Argentina Risk Analytics Market
UAE Risk Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Risk Analytics Market
South Africa Risk Analytics Market
Nigeria Risk Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Risk Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Moody’s Corporation
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
Axiomsl, Inc.
