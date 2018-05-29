Global Risk Analytics Market to reach a market size of $43 billion by 2023

|

According to a new report Global Risk Analytics Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Risk Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $43 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

The Software market dominated the Global Risk Analytics Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market dominated the Global Operational Risk Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.4% during (2017 – 2023)..

The BFSI market dominated the Global Risk Analytics Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would attain a market value of $4,086.4 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 18.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Risk Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Moody’s Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Axiomsl, Inc.

Global Risk Analytics Segmentation

By Types

Software

Extract, Transform & Load Tools

Risk Calculation Engines

Scorecard & Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics & Risk Reporting Tools

Governance, Risk & Compliance

Others

Services

Professional

Managed Services

By Risk Types

Financial Risk

Operational Risk

Strategic Risk

Others

By Deployment Types

Cloud

On-Premise

By Verticals

BSFI

Government

Risk Type

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America Risk Analytics Market

US Risk Analytics Market

Canada Risk Analytics Market

Mexico Risk Analytics Market

Rest of North America Risk Analytics Market

Europe Risk Analytics Market

Germany Risk Analytics Market

UK Risk Analytics Market

France Risk Analytics Market

Russia Risk Analytics Market

Spain Risk Analytics Market

Italy Risk Analytics Market

Rest of Europe Risk Analytics Market

Asia Pacific Risk Analytics Market

China Risk Analytics Market

Japan Risk Analytics Market

India Risk Analytics Market

South Korea Risk Analytics Market

Singapore Risk Analytics Market

Malaysia Risk Analytics Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Risk Analytics Market

LAMEA Risk Analytics Market

Brazil Risk Analytics Market

Argentina Risk Analytics Market

UAE Risk Analytics Market

Saudi Arabia Risk Analytics Market

South Africa Risk Analytics Market

Nigeria Risk Analytics Market

Rest of LAMEA Risk Analytics Market

Companies Profiled

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Moody’s Corporation

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Axiomsl, Inc.

