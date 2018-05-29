Power tiller industry in India – KMW Agri
Farm mechanisation in the Indian agricultural scenario is still in its developing stages. A larger portion of the farming population of the country falls into the small and marginal segment. Hence, affordability of farming equipment and the size of the yield are some of the factors that come into play. Hence, the power tiller.
