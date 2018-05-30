Cloud VPN Market 2018 Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

|

Market Highlights:

Major factors driving the growth of cloud VPN market is the increasing shift towards virtualization and growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services. Also growing data security concerns is expected to drive the growth of global cloud VPN market.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., NCP Engineering, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Robustel, and Oracle Corporation are a few major players in the global cloud VPN market. Increasing adoption of cloud VPN solutions in IT and telecommunication industry vertical is fuelling the market growth. Increasing popularity of bringing your device and growing adoption of mobile devices is one major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Also, growing demand for secure remote access is another factor driving the growth of global cloud VPN market.

in the connectivity segment, remote access connectivity is expected to hold the largest market share of the global cloud VPN market. This is owing to the growing popularity of bring your device and increasing adoption of mobile devices across organizations. Whereas, by organization size, the SMEs sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the centralized management capabilities and cost-effectiveness offered by cloud VPN solutions, owing to which they are increasingly being deployed by SMEs across different industry verticals.

North America holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. The U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of cloud VPN solutions in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud VPN solutions across different industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing among others is another factor responsible for driving the growth of the cloud VPN market in the region.

The global Cloud VPN Market is projected to reach USD 11 billion at a CAGR of over 22% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

NCP Engineering (Germany)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Robustel (China)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Contemporary Controls Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Virtela (U.S.)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore)

Cohesive Networks (U.S.)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5738

Regional Analysis:

The global cloud VPN market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of cloud VPN applications across various industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing and IT and telecommunication among others.

Cloud VPN Market Segmentation:

The global cloud VPN market is segmented on the basis of the component, connectivity, organization size, and vertical. The component segment is classified into software and services. However, the services sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

This is owing to the increasing number of cloud VPN solution providers majorly focusing on support and maintenance services as these services are very crucial and required at each phase of implementation.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-vpn-market-5738

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Vendors

Service Providers

Cloud Platform Providers

Mobile Application Developers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com