Defoamers Market to See Incredible Growth During 2023

|

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled “Defoamers Market – Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023.” According to the report, the Latin America defoamers market was valued at US$196.2 mn in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$273.1 mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2015 and 2023.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latin-america-defoamers-market.html

Rise in demand for defoamers in paper and pulp, food and beverages, and water treatment applications in Latin America has been driving the defoamers market. Defoamers are used to reduce and prevent formation of foam. Foam poses difficulties to various industries such as chemicals, especially during the biochemical process. It hampers flow of liquid and blocks transfer of oxygen from air. Therefore, defoamers such as silicone oils are added to prevent the problem of foaming. Silicone-based defoamers are the most widely used defoamers across the globe in various applications including paper and pulp, water treatment, paints and coatings, food and beverages, and others. Growth in various application industries especially in Brazil and Argentina is driving the Latin America defoamers market. However, stringent regulatory policies are estimated to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Silicone-based defoamers was the largest product segment, accounting for more than 40% share of the Latin America defoamers market in 2014. Silicone-based defoamers are considered heavy-duty defoamers and are good at both cracking down surface foam and releasing entrapped air. Oil-based defoamers constituted the second-largest share of the Latin America defoamers market in 2014. Oil-based defoamers have an oil carrier; oil may be mineral oil, vegetable oil, white oil, or any other oil that is insoluble in the foaming medium, except silicone oil. Water-based defoamers are also among the major product segments of the Latin America defoamers market.

In terms of demand, paper and pulp has been dominating the defoamers market since the past few years. Defoamers used in the paper and pulp industry include water-based defoamers, oil-based defoamers, powder defoamers, silicone-based defoamers, and alkyl polyacrylates defoamers. Defoamers used in the paper and pulp industry tackle problems of surface foam and entrapped air. In terms of demand, paints and coatings accounted for the second-largest share of the defoamers market in 2014. Other major applications of defoamers include food & beverages and water treatment.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8386

In terms of demand, Brazil has been dominating the defoamers market during the past few years. The region held over 60% share of the Latin America demand for defoamers in 2014. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in demand for defoamers in paper and pulp, water treatment, and food and beverages are key factors driving the defoamers market in Latin America.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com