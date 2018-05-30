Luxurious Apartment Development Quayhouse Port Coogee Releases List of Pre-sale Homes

|

Located in the heart of Port Coogee precinct, Quayhouse Port Coogee will be a boutique apartment building consisting of 35 luxurious and spacious apartment homes that are now available for pre-sale.

[Port Coogee, 30/05/2018] – Situated in the heart of the emerging Port Coogee precinct, Quayhouse Port Coogee is a luxurious apartment development set to house 35 spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments, which are now available for pre-sale.

Luxurious Take on Marina-side Living

Quayhouse Port Coogee is set among tranquil surrounds, a stone’s throw away from the beach and marina. Its design echoes the natural beauty of the area as it features a union of natural surfaces and contemporary features. This private residence also offers a stunning rooftop terrace, a breathtaking pool and other resort-style amenities that will make anyone feel like they’re living at a boutique hotel.

Inside the apartments, timber herringbone floorboards, stone bench tops and other impressive features that accentuate the homes’ timeless design will delight homeowners. The apartments are also carefully designed with a natural colour palette, giving future homeowners the freedom to add their personal styles to their new homes. For those who want additional features, they can ask the developer to customise their apartment design to suit their specific needs.

Right now, these Quayhouse apartment homes are available for sale:

• Apartment 3.05 (Sublime Outdoor Living)

This two-bedroom apartment features a master bedroom with a generous ensuite, a large dining area, an open living area and a spacious north-facing balcony.

• Apartment G.02 (Expansive Three-Bedroom Living)

This street-level apartment comes with a master bedroom with ensuite, open kitchen area with stunning breakfast bar and spacious living and dining area with open balcony and private street access.

• Apartment 2.03 (Resort-Style Living)

The centrepiece of this gorgeous three-bedroom apartment is a large living area that opens up to a spacious wrap-around balcony. This apartment also has a spacious master bedroom with ensuite.

All these apartment homes come with basement car parking, an abundance of storage and access to the building’s luxurious amenities.

About Quayhouse Port Coogee

Quayhouse Port Coogee is located in the heart of the beautiful seaside community of Port Coogee. It will be a boutique apartment building that offers a lifestyle in which homeowners feel they can have a getaway without getting away. Right now, it offers its one, two and three-bedroom apartments for pre-sale.

To see the full list of available Quayhouse Port Coogee homes, visit https://www.quayhouse.com.au/.