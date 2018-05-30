Physical Activity Subjects Joints to up to 5 Times the Body’s Weight, Resulting in Painful and Exacerbated Arthritis and Symptoms

|

The Nicholson Clinic sheds light on shedding pounds during Arthritis Awareness Month in May

Plano, TX, May 15, 2018 – Arthritis, a condition whereby inflammation causes the joints of the body to become stiff and painful, can be caused or exacerbated by obesity. When walking, ascending or descending stairs, or entering or exiting vehicles, people place 3 to 5 times their body weight on their joints. A person who weighs 300 pounds inadvertently places between 900 to 1500 pounds on their joints. An obese person or an obese person with arthritis typically resists exercising to lose weight simply because of discomfort levels.

“[Arthritis and Obesity] will impair your ability to walk, your ability to exercise, your ability to have a normal lifestyle,” says award-winning bariatric surgeon Dr. Nick Nicholson. “Also, excess skin after weight loss can cause back pain, neck pain, shoulder pain. So not only can we help with the weight loss, we can also help, if you need body contouring, or if you need removal of excess skin.”

Possibly a more important link to address between obesity and arthritis is the number of inflammatory mediators that fat cells produce. These affect the tissues of the joints and may cause more pain.

Losing weight affects arthritis in many other ways:

Improves joint function and usage

Improves the body’s overall ability to feel good daily

Reduces inflammation

Improves heart health

Improves sleep patterns

Saves money

After a highly successful bariatric surgery, patient Michele lost over 200 pounds and no longer experiences immobility and severe joint pain. She says, “I can move. I can walk. I can do things with my son. Dr. Nicholson saved my life!”

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.