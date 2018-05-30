Recent Analysis on Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market Research Report 2023

|

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market by test location (Central lab, Point of Care and Self-test/OTC), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) Market are Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Diasorin S.P.A., etc.

Adoption of Point-of-Care Testing has Increased Because Of Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine Are Likely to Drive the Growth of Market

Growing elderly population, rise in occurrence and frequency of chronic diseases and infections, rise in diagnoses population is due to increase in disease like malaria, diabetes, Cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular disease. Adoption of Point-Of-Care testing has increased because of growing awareness of personalized medicine are likely to drive the growth of market. In addition, increasing awareness among the patients, technological innovations and advancement, are expected to positively affect the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing healthcare costs and lowering compensation affecting instrument sales are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Increasing investments in emerging economies and increasing implication of friendly diagnosis are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the In-vitro diagnostics instruments market by product and by end user. Market segmentation based on product includes immunochemistry, clinical microbiology, POCT, tissue diagnostics, molecular diagnostics, hematology, hemostasis and SMBG. Moreover, the global In-vitro diagnostics instruments market based on end user is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, homecare and academic and research institutes.

Americas and Europe Are Expected to Have a Moderate Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Americas was the largest market among the geographies due to developed healthcare systems in the U.S. & Canada, and rising acceptance of technologically advanced products in this region. Following the Americas and Europe were also accounted to have a strong hold on global in-vitro diagnostics instruments market. Furthermore, these regions are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR, due to the growth in research activities and increasing investments by leading players in the region. Moreover, Middle East and Africa (covered in ROW region) is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and changing lifestyle of the consumers in Brazil and other countries.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Diagnostics, Diasorin S.P.A., Biomérieux SA.

