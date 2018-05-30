Threat Intelligence Management Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2023

|

Market Highlights:

The threat intelligence management industry is going through numerous changes due to the volatile nature of technological advancements. The amount of data available to us today is a driving the enterprises to implement Threat Intelligence Management Market. Targeted and persistent threats can compromise standard security and bring vulnerabilities in the security models adopted by the organization. The need for improving the network defenses against the risk of data breach and monitoring any malicious activity are the major drivers enforcing the organizations to build more effective defense systems and deploy Threat Intelligence Management.

One of the benefits of threat intelligence management solution is its ability to detect threat information and transform this information into relevant intelligence which can be utilized by analysts to upgrade the current security model and take preventive actions. Threat Intelligence Management provides the user a portal to monitor the latest threat actors, the attacks they conduct and identify frequently targeted data. With this feature, analysts can interpret various ways in which these actors and attacks can impact their business.

However, a major challenge that the threat intelligence management faces today is the speed at which the threat intelligence is received to prevent an attack. Incapability of security systems to share the threat in real-time can pose a challenge to the overall market. Security Systems must share the threat in real-time to match the speed of the attack.

Key players:

Some of the major players in global threat intelligence management market include IBM Corporation (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), McAfee LLC (USA), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (USA), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (USA), Juniper Networks Inc. (USA), FireEye Inc. (USA), LogRhythm Inc. (USA), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(USA), Optiv Security Inc. (USA).

Other players include Webroot Inc. (USA), Farsight Security Inc. (USA), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault Inc. (USA), Splunk Inc. (USA)

Segmentation:

On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into network management solutions, threat intelligence and risk management solutions, identity and access management solutions, log management and firewall.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into threat intelligence feed services, threat monitoring services and consultation.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into Cloud deployment and On-premises deployment.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, Telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, education, research organizations and transportation.

Regional analysis:

The global threat intelligence management market is estimated to grow at a rapid rate due to market players focusing on improving their network defense system. The geographical analysis of threat intelligence management is carried out for for regions, namely North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand), and Rest of the World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among these regions the market at present is dominated by North America due to higher adoption of Cyber Security solutions and threat intelligence services. This region is hub to the major key players that develop and innovate threat intelligence technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth with key players like IBM, Symantec and McAfee planning to develop enchanced threat intelligent management Tools.

Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve rapid growth over the forecast period. Many Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises in China, Japan, and India are investing in enhancing their network defenses to prevent theft of data and cyber-attacks. The increase in the volume of data and growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of threat intelligence market in Asia Pacific region.

Intended Audience:

Network Operators

Government Agencies

Telecommunication Companies

IT Security Providers

End-users

Software Solutions Providers

Cybersecurity Providers

Software Vendors

Media companies

Manufacturing companies

Retail Companies

