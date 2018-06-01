Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market Greater Revenue Share by 2017 – 2025

|

Dissolved airfloatation is an operational process for thickening and clarification applications in water and wastewater treatment through the use of microscopic air bubbles as a driving force. Dissolved air floatation units are widely used in food processing applications, which tend to have water high in oil, fat, and grease content. There are mainly two types of dissolved airfloatation units, namely open tank DAF and plate pack DAF. Among these two, open tank DAFs are ideal for the treatment of wastewater, which is heavily loaded with solids. Plate pack DAFs are suited for low solid loading and high hydraulic rates.

Dissolved airfloatation units are used in different applications, such as food processing, poultry processing, metal plating and finishing and others (dairy processing, mining industries and oil and gas industries). Dissolved airfloatation units are also used during road construction in the municipal water treatment market. They allow these industries and others to remove greases & oil and SS (suspended solids) from their wastewater in order to bring it up to adequate standards for discharge or reuse. Dissolved air flotation units have proven effective in the exclusion of particles, which are difficult to settle, giving them enough buoyancy to surface in the tank. Flocculants, such as synthetic polymers, are used to increase the efficiency of dissolved air flotation systems. The dissolved airflotation unit market has been witnessing significant growth in recent years, due to the growing trend towards recycling paper and de-inking.

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for dissolved airfloatation units can be attributed to their effectiveness in clarifying wastewater and their subsequent application in a number of industries. Water processing is a necessity in many industries, including as a solvent and for material production or cleaning processes. Wastewater is also recycled or reused for environmental and economic purposes. Additionally, excessive wear and blockage of pipelines and other connected equipment is minimized, which surges the operating reliability of the production plant. To obtain good water quality, oil, gas and grease components need to be separated, and dissolved airfloatation units are best for this purpose. These units allow for higher loading rates and reduce the necessary size of the basin. All these factors drive the dissolved airfloatation unit market growth.

The dissolved airfloatation unit market’s primary restraining factor is the high energy consumption and cost. Oil and gas industries, where there is a great risk of explosions, are providing DGF (Dissolved Gas Flotation) units as a substitute to dissolved air.

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market: Segmentation

The dissolved airfloatation unit market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of the product type, the dissolved airfloatation unit market can be segmented as:

Open tank

Plate pack

On the basis of the application, the dissolved airfloatation unit market can be segmented as:

Oil & gas industry

Mining industry

Automotive industry

Printing industry

Dairy processing (milk, yogurt, cheese)

Paper and pulp industry

Metal plating and finishing

Beverage factories (breweries, juice, soda)

Food processing and packaging

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit Market: Regional Outlook

The North America market for dissolved airfloatation units is growing due to the increasing number wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. and in other North American countries. Several European countries (Germany, Netherlands, Italy and others) have shown greater demand towards water processing systems. In Asia Pacific, China and India are prominently recognized to escalate the dissolved airfloatation unit market on account of the growing scope for both drinking and wastewater treatment. Industrialization and urbanization are two main reasons behind the growing demand for dissolved airfloatation units in Asia Pacific. The increasing need for energy and demand from various industries are anticipated to fuel the demand for dissolved airfloatation units in this region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness steady growth in the dissolved airfloatation unit market over the forecast period.

Global Dissolved Airfloatation Unit market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the dissolved airfloatation unit market are:

DMP Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Water Tecnik Ltd.

FRC Systems International, LLC

Alfa Laval AG

DAF Corporation

Pan America Environmental, Inc.

Hyland Equipment Company

Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC

WSI International

