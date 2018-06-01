Ethernet Switch Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018

|

Market Highlights:

An Ethernet switch is a data link layer used for LAN interconnection. In general multiple LANs are connected to Ethernet switch which is referred as bridge network. By bridging the connections, the wastage of bandwidth can be reduced i.e. in the process of packet movement. In general, Ethernet switches are classified into modular switches and fixed configuration switches. Modular switches allows to add extra modules/ switches which help in increasing the speed by changing networks with help of flexibility. Cisco’s modular switches such as Catalyst 4K and 6K are application specific such as for firewall or network analysis, cooling fans and many more. In the case of fixed configuration switches the expansions of ports is not possible and are further classified into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2, L3 switches. Smart switches can have very high switching speeds. Smart switches possess management interface which can help in managing the desired switching network.

The booming telecommunication and IT industry coupled with increasing cloud facilities in helps to grow the ethernet switch demand globally. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing industrialization and new data centers in the emerging countries like India and China. However, some factors such lack of trained professionals may hamper the growth of the overall market.

The global ethernet switch market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective software portfolio. The ethernet switch market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

Major Key Players

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Huawei Technologies (China),

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.),

Arista (U.S.),

Juniper Networks (U.S.),

H3C (China),

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

D-Link Corporation (U.S.),

Allied Telesis, Inc.( U.S.),

Alcatel-Lucent (France), TRENDnet, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Ethernet Switch Market.

The global Ethernet Switch Market is expected to reach approximately USD 6.84 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.07% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Competitive Analysis

The Market of Ethernet switch appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Ethernet switches are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Global Ethernet Switch Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches. Fixed configuration ethernet switches can be further segmented into unmanaged switches, smart switches and managed L2 and L3 switches. Out of these, modular ethernet switches segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to its benefits like safe, easy to use and elegant in design and features.

On the basis of switching port, the market can be segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE. Out of these, 10GbE segment is projected to be the largest segment of ethernet switch market due to its adoption from large branch offices, data centers, campuses and telecommunication service providers.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into carrier ethernet, data center and enterprise and campus. Out of these, data center segment hold the significant share of the total market due to the booming telecommunication industry all over the world.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific and North America region are the main regions contributing major share in global ethernet switch market. Asia Pacific dominated the ethernet switch market in past years in terms of revenue due to the growing IT and telecommunication industry. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the ethernet switch market.

Intended Audience