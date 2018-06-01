JMC Equipment Carries an Array of Body Repair Tools from Reputable Brands

|

The auto equipment provider’s inventory contains frame machines, paint panels, car rotators, and a range of other body repair tools for businesses and enthusiasts.

[DOVER, 6/1/2018] – JMC Equipment knows that vehicle body repair is one of the most competitive divisions in the automotive industry. With this in mind, the company offers a series of body repair tools and equipment from the most reputable and trusted brands, guaranteeing efficient repair work every time.

“The completion of any auto project relies not only on skill and experience, but also equipment that guarantees efficient body repair work every time,” the company says.

Quality Tools for Quality Work

JMC Equipment sources from reputable and trusted brands in the automotive industry. It offers dozens of frame machines, car rotators, paint panels, brackets, and more from brands like Tuxedo and Star-a-Liner. The company likes to assure customers that it delivers equipment which meets the highest quality of standards.

“We understand that to make your garage and automotive repair business a success, you need high-quality equipment to ensure the highest quality standards of our body repair projects,” the company shares.

The automotive tools provider carries the very best of equipment for auto repair shops and auto enthusiasts.

Experienced Staff

JMC Equipment values the importance of high-quality products when it comes to body repair. Its knowledgeable staff and reasonable prices make the company the go-to shop for frame machines, car rotators, paint panels, and brackets.

The auto equipment provider not only offers an extensive collection of tools. Its knowledgeable staff also commits to serving customers, guiding them through their options.

“Whether it’s a serious door ding, minor fender bender, or an extreme car accident, your customers trust you to deliver the best possible solution to their problem,” JMC Equipment says.

About JMC Equipment

JMC Equipment, a family-owned business, has been operating since 2013. It provides high-quality automotive equipment at affordable prices. With over two decades of experience, JMC Equipment serves vehicle repair establishments in North America and caters to auto enthusiasts.

For more information, visit https://jmcautomotiveequipment.com today.