Mosquito Killing Lamps Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Mosquito killing lamp is a device that attracts and kills mosquitoes. A UV source is used in the lamps in order to attract mosquitoes and other insects. The bulb in the lamp transmits UV light that attracts mosquitoes. The mosquito killing lamp utilizes low frequency sound waves to attract mosquitoes and kills them with electric wires present in the machine.

These lamps are small in size, easy to carry, and cost-effective. These lamps do not emit harmful chemicals and hence, are mostly preferred for indoor purposes. Mosquito killing lamps are used in hotels and motor homes, besides houses, as they require less space. Various types of mosquito killing lamps are available in the market with various technological innovations. Some mosquito killing lamps also emit a fragrant odor.

Increasing number of transmitted diseases caused by mosquitoes is a major factor that is currently driving the global mosquito killing lamps market. The rise in the average temperature of the Earth is responsible for the global warming and thereby, boosting the spread and survival of mosquitoes. Consequently, the number of mosquito-borne diseases is increasing and hence, the demand for mosquito killing lamps is rising rapidly.

Increasing consciousness about health problems is playing an important role in the expansion of the mosquito killing lamps market. Currently, awareness about the health related issues and medical conditions is increasing among the general population, thereby propelling the adoption of mosquito killing lamps. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, technological innovations, and availability of various mosquito killing products are driving the demand for mosquito killing lamps.

Benefits provided by various mosquito killing lamps such as compact size, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance, and no harmful chemicals have led to a rise in the adoption of mosquito killing lamps, globally. Vendors are also focusing on providing technologically advanced and cost-effective mosquito killer lamps, which is boosting the demand for mosquito killing lamps. Availability of counterfeit products and a lack of awareness about health issues are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the global mosquito killing lamps market.

Global mosquito killing lamps market can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the global mosquito killing lamps market can be segmented into electronic mosquito killer lamps, air suction mosquito killer lamps, and adhesive mosquito killer lamps. Demand for electronic mosquito killing lamps is rising significantly. The rapid spread of various diseases across the world over a period is fuelling the need for organized mosquito control devices.

The global automated border market has large number of players. Key players include Woodstream Corporation-Mosquito Magnet, Panchao, Chuangji, INVICTUS International, Armatron International, Greenyellow, Thermacell Repellents, Remaig, TONMAS, KAZ-Stinger, Aspectek, Sunforce, Yongtong Electronics, DYNATRAP.