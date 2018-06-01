Neuromodulation Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

|

Neuromodulation Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Neuromodulation Market by technology (deep brain, spinal cord, gastric, sacral, vagus nerve stimulation), application (chronic pain, parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremor, gastroparesis, OCD, refractory epilepsy, TRD, urinary fecal incontinence) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Neuromodulation Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Neuromodulation Market are Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics, Sonova Group, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, Inc. and Greatbatch. According to report the global neuromodulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/149

Neuromodulation includes treatments that involve stimulation or administration of medications directly to the body’s nervous system for therapeutic purposes. The target cells for stimulation include nerves in the central and peripheral nervous systems, the autonomic nervous system, and the deep cell nuclei of the brain, resulting in modulation of their activity. Neuromodulation includes several modalities, and is a cross-disciplinary approach to pain control and neurologic dysfunction. Neuromodulation can be used to treat movement disorders, spasticity, and epilepsy, as well as pain syndromes. Devices are implanted which can either include drug delivery pumps or neural stimulators. The most common type is spinal cord stimulation, which is used for back or lower extremity pain. Spinal cord stimulation involves electrical stimulation of the spinal cord to interrupt pain signals from the spinal cord to the brain, and to trade a painful sensation with a more pleasant tingling sensation. The technology has been present since the 1960s and in the past decade has become highly effective in the treatment of pain. In addition to chronic pain relief, other neuromodulation treatments now used include deep brain stimulation for essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, epilepsy and disorders such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and Tourette syndrome; sacral nerve stimulation for pelvic disorders and incontinence; gastric and colonic stimulation for gastrointestinal disorders such as dysmotility or obesity; vagus nerve stimulation for epilepsy, obesity or depression; carotid artery stimulation for hypertension; and spinal cord stimulation for ischemic disease such as angina and peripheral vascular disease.

Market Growth will be Patients’ Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing number of patients with neurological disorders, strong product pipeline with various innovations, increasing number of target applications, and increasing demand from emerging countries are the primary driving factors contributing for the growth of this market. Neuromodulation is reversible and adjustable, in which physicians can on-invasively manage the electrical parameters with a programmer to effectively control disease symptoms. However, there are certain factors which could hamper the growth of this market, includes unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of sufficient number of trained professionals to treat disorders.

Segment Covered

The report on global neuromodulation market covers segments such as, technology and application. On the basis of technology the global neuromodulation market is categorized into deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, gastric stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation and others. On the basis of application the global neuromodulation market is categorized into chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremor, gastroparesis, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), refractory epilepsy, treatment resistant depression (TRD), urinary fecal incontinence and other applications.

North America is expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Neuromodulation Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global neuromodulation market such as, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics, Sonova Group, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, Inc. and Greatbatch.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global neuromodulation market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of neuromodulation market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the neuromodulation market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the neuromodulation market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Neuromodulation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Neuromodulation Market

4. Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology

4.1. Deep Brain Stimulation

4.2. Spinal Cord Stimulation

4.3. Gastric Stimulation

4.4. Sacral Nerve Stimulation

4.5. Vagus Nerve Stimulation

4.6. Others

5. Global Neuromodulation Market by Application

5.1. Chronic Pain

5.2. Parkinson’s Disease

5.3. Dystonia

5.4. Essential Tremor

5.5. Gastroparesis

5.6. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)

5.7. Refractory Epilepsy

5.8. Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)

5.9. Urinary Fecal Incontinence

5.10. Other Applications

6. Global Neuromodulation Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Neuromodulation Market by Technology

6.1.2. North America Neuromodulation Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Neuromodulation Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Technology

6.2.2. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Technology

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Technology

6.4.2. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Medtronic Plc

7.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.3. St. Jude Medical

7.4. Cyberonics

7.5. Cochlear Ltd.

7.6. Advanced Bionics

7.7. Sonova Group

7.8. Nevro Corporation

7.9. Neuronetics, Inc.

7.10. Greatbatch

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_neuromodulation_market