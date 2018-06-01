Non-Invasive Treatment for Heart Disease

|

ECP / EECP is a non-surgical, mechanical procedure to reduce the symptoms of angina pectoris by increasing blood flow to the heart. The beneficial effects of ECP / EECP persist even after completion of the therapy. ECP / EECP is non-invasive, simple, safe and effective treatment without anesthesia, surgery, wires or stents. ECP / EECP is possible before and after angioplasty & bypass surgery. ECP / EECP is benefit for all Heart patients of Angina (Chest pain) and Heart Attack With failed angioplasty or bypass, Who are not fit for angioplasty or bypass, Who do not benefit by medicines and Who do not want angioplasty or bypass.

The Improvement with ECP / EECP can be assessed with Cardiovascular Cartography (CCG) or Stress Thallium as they document the blood flow. Please note that blood flow is not proportionate to the degree of stenosis in blood vessels as is usually presumed. Angiography assesses the patency and stenosis in three big blood vessels and their major branches only but is not suitable for visualizing the millions of smaller blood vessels and capillaries through which the heart muscle gets its blood supply. Angiography also does not assess the blood flow to the heart muscle.

Each ECP / EECP session is of one hour and one or two treatment sessions can be done in one day. ECP / EECP benefits can be enhanced with Artery Clearance Therapy (ACT) that can be taken before, with or after ECP / EECP and with good life style and proper medication. Sibia Medical Centre has successfully treated thousands of patients from all over India and over thirty countries using amazing non-invasive non-surgical treatments. ECP / EECP treatment can be done 5 to 7 days a week and usually 35 one hour sessions are required. Treatment can be completed minimum in 3 weeks time. Some patients may need more treatment sessions.

http://www.sibiamedicalcentre.com/

#EECP, #ECP,#ExternalCounterPulsation #chelationtherapy #Avoidbypasssurgery#BestNonsurgicalCentre #SibiaMedicalcentre #ACT

#Heartdisease #Treatments#besthearttreatmentclinicLudhianaPunjab #ArteryClearanceTherapy