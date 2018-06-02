Main Menu

26th European Pediatrics Congress

| June 2, 2018

Conference Series llc LTD invites you to attend the 26th European Pediatrics Conference, to be held October 22 – 23, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. We sincerely welcome all the eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming conference to witness invaluable scientific discussions and contribute to the future revolutions in the field of Pediatrics. Euro Pediatrics 2018 will be sorted out around the theme “Enlightening the Advancements and Exploring the New Horizons in Pediatrics”

