Exciting Offer for June: Collect Raffles To Win Hero Maestro Scooter From PokerLion.com

|

02nd June,2018,Kolkata,West Bengal, India: With the late spring grind simply setting in on the poker tables, India’s newly launched online poker site Pokerlion.com has gone all firearms blasting to bring out energizing offers for players. The web based gaming webpage has reported its week by week limited time special for June, a pool win of a Hero Maestro Scooter.

As the offer, for three weeks beginning June 4 through June 24, players signing onto Pokerlion. Playing the Multi Table Tournament (MTT), real money game and Fish Party SNGs will, notwithstanding their scores or win, get a pool ticket. A pool will be taken out on the following Tuesday of every week, i.e. on June 12, June 19 and June 26 and a week by week victor will be reported. The victor will have seven days to contact PokerLion for asserting the stupendous prize.

The pool offer stands for any individual who plays no less than one MTT competition, at least 50 turns in real money diversions or five Fish Party SNGs on the site. Among the money amusements under the offer are Omaha Poker 1/2 or above and Texas Hold’em Poker 5/10 or above. A player can acquire a greatest of three wager tickets in a day.

In any case, Indian occupants underneath 18 or living in Assam, Orissa, Gujarat and Telangana are not qualified for this offer. PokerLion has additionally cleared up that there will be no trade of the prize for money or some other item and the bike enrolment will be done just in the champ’s name.

Players can look at more points of interest on the offer on the PokerLion site. And keep a look on the term and conditions:

WAYS TO EARN RAFFLE TICKETS:

• Play 1 MTT (Multi Table Tournament).

• Play 50 cash game hands (Omaha 1/2 or above and Texas Hold’Em 5/10 or above).

• Play 5 Fish Party SNGs.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

1. Eligible Participants participating in the that between 4th June, 2018 and 24th June, 2018 , will stand a chance to win one of the three base models of Hero Maestro Scooter.

2. “Eligible Participant(s)” shall mean Indian resident(s) above eighteen (18) years of age, holding valid Indian driving license and participating in the Contest.

3. To participate in this Contest, Eligible Participants will be required to furnish their driving license bearing participant’s name.

4. Raffle winners will be drawn and contacted on each Tuesday following the previous week’s qualification period; Tuesday June12th, Tuesday June 19th and Tuesday June 24th. Winners have 7 days to respond to claim their prize.

5. PokerLion agrees to bear the ex-showroom cost of base model of Hero Maestro Scooter (“Prize”) for the Winners. If the Winners elect to accept the Prize, all fees, charges and expenses (except for the exshowroom cost of base model of Hero Maestro Scooter) like registration charge, insurance, documentation charges, taxes including TDS at 30%, accessories and any other cost/ charges will be borne by the Winner.

6. The scooter will be registered in the name of the Winner, and not in any other person’s name. Further, the Winner cannot transfer or sell the scooter to any other person till expiry of two (2) years from registration of scooter.

7. Once the Winners are selected, handing over the Prize will approximately take ninety (90) days depending upon the documentation and formalities fulfilled by the Winner.

8. Winners can choose to get the scooter received from their preferred dealership depending on the availability at that point of time and Hero Motor’s consent.

9. The Eligible Participant(s) and Winners shall not hold Pokerlion, its group entities, or affiliates, their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, vendors, responsible for or liable for, any actions, claims, demands, losses, damages, costs, charges and expenses which a Eligible Participant claims to have suffered, sustained or incurred, or claims to suffer, sustain or incur, by way of and/or on account of this Contest or the acceptance, decline, non-receipt, suitability, quality or use of any products/services given under this Contest

10. The Prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.

11. This Promotion is not applicable in Assam, Orissa, Telangana and Gujarat.

12. PokerLion reserves the right to extend or terminate this Promotion without prior notice. Hero Motors and PokerLion, also reserve the right to, at any time, without prior notice and from time to time, to add/alter/amend/modify/change or vary all or any of these terms & conditions or to replace wholly, or in part, this Promotion by another Promotion, whether similar to this Promotion or not, or to withdraw it altogether, without assigning any reasons.

13. This Promotion cannot be clubbed with any other Promotion of Hero Motors or PokerLion and cannot be transferred or assigned to any other person.

For any support players may reach PokerLion at care@pokerlion.com.