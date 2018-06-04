Agriculture Tires Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

|

Agriculture tire are the tires designed specifically for tractors, combine harvesters and sprayers to run in farm terrain efficiently. The agriculture tires have deeper treads and broader width to have floatation and maintain traction.

Agriculture tires have lower inflation pressure that reduces soil compaction and offers better handling in the terrain. Agriculture tires are designed to give a soft footprint and avoid tire slippage. This is important, as agriculture vehicles are sometimes driven in marshy areas and this may cause tire slippage. Europe has witnessed high sales of agriculture tractors and thus, it is a promising market for agriculture tires. Europe has about 50% of its land utilized for agriculture.

The region also has a large number of small-scale farmers and families who have resorted to organic farming, thereby fuelling the demand for agriculture tires. The global agriculture tires market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, with advancements in farming techniques and necessity to generate more yield with the rise in demand. In the wake of growing population, the demand for using various agriculture machineries to obtain products at a rapid pace has been increasing. Growth in urbanization and industrialization is reducing the space available for agriculture, thereby augmenting the need to upgrade technologies and use agriculture tires.

Countries in APAC have less arable land and large population. China and India are witnessing high sales of agriculture tractors and this factor is estimated to drive the agriculture tires market in APAC during the forecast period. Erratic weather conditions have prompted the need to speed up agricultural processes and this factor is fueling the agriculture tires market. Awareness among farmers in developing countries is estimated to fuel the demand of agriculture tires in these countries.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43736

The inverted taxation policy is hampering the domestic tire production, as the tax on raw rubber is more than that on finished tires and is a restraining factor for the market.

The global agriculture tires market can be classified by tire type, application type, sales channel, and geography. Based on tire type, the market has been segmented into radial ply tires and bias ply tires. The radial ply tires segment holds a major market share, as radial tires run at a lower pressure than other tires and offer better ride ability. Bias ply tires are inexpensive and tougher and they last longer. Hence, they are gaining importance in the global agriculture tires market.

In terms of application, the agriculture tires market has been segmented into six segments, with tractors and combined harvesters being the two prominent segments. Based on sales channel, the agriculture tires market has been classified into OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs is the primary user of agriculture tires. However, as the tire is a wear-and-tear product requiring periodic maintenance, it witnesses high aftermarket demand.

Download TOC https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43736

Geographically, the global agriculture tires market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe witness use of advanced technologies for farming and hence, they lead the global agriculture tires market. Asia Pacific has major producers of rubber and the tire industry in the region is expanding. Growing demand and government initiatives to support the agriculture sector in the region are driving the market for agriculture tires in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global agriculture tires market are JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Apollo Tyres, CEAT Tyres, Bridgestone Corporation, Comar Tyre & Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd, MICHLIN, Titan International Inc., Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas Inc., Amco Industrial Enterprises Private Limited, and Alliance Tire Americas Inc.