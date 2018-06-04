EDCare Helps Patients With Bulimia Through Evidenced-based Treatment

|

The evidence-based approach treatment of EDCare focuses on attaining health through Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, and Action (CAMSA®).

[DENVER, 6/4/2018] – EDCare offers patients who suffer from bulimia with a treatment approach that is effective and evidence-based. The company says that this kind of approach has helped many patients recover from the eating disorder.

Treatment for Bulimia

EDCare recommends its partial hospitalization program for patients with bulimia. This is the highest level of care that the company can offer. Here, patients will learn skills to recover through recognizing their triggers and developing more effective coping tools.

The treatment team consists of physicians, board-certified psychiatrists, family therapists, primary clinicians, and registered dietitians who develop customized plans depending on each patient’s needs.

The program also includes therapy and therapeutic activities seven days a week, ten hours a day, with a shortened schedule on weekends. The holistic approach involves medical evaluations as well as therapies for individuals, families, and groups.

Understanding Bulimia

Bulimia Nervosa is an eating disorder in which an individual eats excessively or binge eats then purges afterward. People who usually suffer from bulimia are those who are afraid to gain weight, but not all people with bulimia are underweight.

According to EDCare, bingeing and purging can badly affect the entire digestive system. The development of electrolyte and chemical imbalances among patients could also occur, affecting vital organs like the heart.

It can be difficult to determine if a person has bulimia because most of them are within a normal weight range. One symptom to look for is when a person frequently eats a substantial amount of food, followed by actions preventing weight gain.

Other symptoms are when a person feels carried away during the binge-eating episodes and when a person’s body shape and weight heavily influence self-esteem.

About EDCare

EDCare offers programs in Denver, Kansas City, and Colorado Springs to patients over 18. It implements evidence-based treatment plans tailored to a patient’s need. The center’s proprietary treatment is the CAMSA®, or Connection, Acceptance, Mindfulness, Sense of Self, and Action, which seeks to empower patients toward long-term recovery.

For more information, visit https://eatingdisorder.care today.