Gelcoat Market Competitors Strategy Applications Top Key Players Features Revenue Growth Forecast to 2022

Gelcoat Market:

Overview:

Global Gelcoat Market is growing at rapid pace and is expected to reach 1,450 million by 2022, with CAGR of 8.9% between to 2016-2022.

Global Gelcoat Market are framed as in mold surface coating which is used to provide protective layer to substrate as well as aesthetic look to the fiber reinforced composites. Gelcoat offers unique properties and characteristics such as corrosion resistance, UV degradation and water absorption. Gelcoat is available in both brush and spray form so that appropriate thickness can be laminated on composite material to avoid damage in diverse conditions.

Global Gelcoat Market is growing owing to rise in applications in end user industries such as marine, constructions, wind and transportation. Growing use of polyester resin in marine, wind and transportation industry due to its excellent UV degradation compared to vinyl ester and epoxy resin has boosted the polyester resin gelcoat demand over the forecasted period.

Trends Insight:

Global Gelcoat Market are widely used in producing marine products such as decks, ship hulls, motor yachts and power boats which need protective coatings to witnessed impact of water tides. Rise in demand for trading and increase in spending of high class people in boats for leisure has pushed the growth of marine industry along with rise in demand for gelcoat. Vinyl ester resin holds as comparative growth rate owing to use in marine industry in North America.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of gelcoat market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of gelcoat market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Key Players:

HK Research Corporation (U.S.),

Ashland Inc. (U.S.),

Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany),

Interplastic Corporation (U.S.),

Scott Bader Company Limited (U.K.),

Polynt S.p.A (Europe),

Reichhold LLC (U.S.),

Synergys Technologies (France),

Fibre Glass Development Corporation (U.S),

Bang & Bonsomer Group Ab (Europe).

