Global Tots Preschool – Providing the Best Care that Your Kids Could Get

|

Since a preschool is always very special for your kids, being the very first and basic step towards the development of their brain and there they are trained to attain education. It is the place where your kids are taught the first few habits to be adopted to follow at a school and at the home as well. The learnings that they would get in their playschool are retained by them throughout their lives. A childcare in Yishun is in fact the first perception created in the mind of the kids about the education system that they would be following for the next 12 years. A good playschool must provide the kids all the facilities and care that they get at their home by their parents.

In case you are also looking for the best childcare & preschool in Singapore for your kid, Global Tots is the right option for you. Here, we make all our efforts to boost up the potential of your kid to the maximum possible extend. We understand that a playschool is the basic academic session for you kid. We know its relevance and aim to develop their personality and brain. We constantly coordinate with the parents of our students to ensure that their kids are gradually learning the things what we make them learn during their day time at our playschool. We provide the kids the best care, and make them play and have fun in a safe and nurturing environment.

We have ample space in the buildings of our branches so that the students are provided the maximum possible space for playing. At our facility of infant care in Mountbatten, we follow certain brain development sessions for the kids based on reading and painting. Else than that, we also make them learn to play the outdoor games in the park and water-play areas under the supervision of our staff who take well care of each and every kid. We make all our efforts to give the kids the environment similar to their homes. We follow regular parent-teacher meeting, school events, excursions, concerts, and carnivals to develop interest of the kids for the schools.

