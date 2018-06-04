Kinsane Entertainment brings fun and engaging kid-safe content to the U.S. market, forges a distribution alliance with batteryPOP

|

• Kinsane is a global digital entertainment and education company based out of New York and Mumbai, India

• Kinsane boasts a strong management team with rich experience working with entertainment brands such as ABC, NBC, Sony, Disney, Cartoon Network & Nickelodeon

• batteryPOP, founded by ex-Nickelodeon & Saban Brands’ execs, is a leading distributor for kids’ content in the US market

• Kinsane will distribute its content through batteryPOP as well as other VOD & linear media platforms

Committed to developing kid-safe, educative and entertaining world-class digital content for 21st-century kids’, Kinsane Entertainment, Inc., a global kids’ digital entertainment & education company, announces a content distribution partnership with batteryPOP, a digital video, and marketing platform for kids in the US. Kinsane creates a wide variety of videos and games featuring endearing and original characters that have been crafted to become global iconic brands. Through this alliance, Kinsane will make available its fresh, exclusive and original animation and live-action video content in the U.S. market.

batteryPOP has a strong US distribution network across advertising, subscription, telecom and broadcast. Its existing partnerships include Amazon Prime instant video, Ameba, Funbrain, Verizon, Samsung Kids, Kabillion and Poptropica, among others. The association supports Kinsane’s ongoing strategy to bring the best of kid-safe content to the U.S. market. The two companies will work together to ensure secure and age-appropriate content reaches young audiences.

On the partnership with batteryPOP, Kurt Inderbitzin, Co-Founder, and CEO Kinsane Entertainment Inc said, “We see major disruption globally in the kids’ digital entertainment space. Over the last few years, there has been a paradigm shift in the way kids consume online content and if the power of smartphones is used optimally to turn them into learning tools, kids’ can benefit significantly. According to eMarketer, digital video consumption among children under 11-years in the United States is expected to jump 74 percent in 2019. Kinsane sees this growth as a huge opportunity and intends to capitalize on it by providing, world-class, entertaining and kid-safe content to the masses. More than this, we plan to have all our content be educative, interactive and nurturing human values of care and compassion along while helping kids learn basic life skills. Our association with batteryPOP falls in line with our goals, to offer the best of videos and games that enhance learning for kids. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to a long association with batteryPOP.”

Greg Alkalay, Founder, and CEO batteryPOP added, “We are a platform that features a wide variety of videos, cartoons, music, and blogs for kids and ensures that it is age-appropriate for viewing. We are constantly looking out for partnerships with brands that offer exclusive, original and premium content. Kinsane offers kid-safe content, with characters that are individualistic and deep-rooted. The unique universes that have been built around their characters are intriguing and amusing. Kinsane’s quality of content, unique music, idealistic characters and the underlining mindfulness of kids’ security has played a crucial role in our decision to enter into a partnership with them. We look forward to providing kids with access to Kinsane’s exclusive library on our distribution network”

The partnership draws on the natural synergies between both brands. Kinsane will leverage the partnership to provide its educative yet engaging content to the U.S. market, while batteryPOP will get access to Kinsane’s fun and exciting video library.

Kinsane’s offerings available on batteryPOP includes content under their first and popular franchise KinToons. KinToons is a story of four friends that are on an adventurous spree that is fun to watch yet tells life’s stories. The franchise has already found early success with kids’ audience the world over, judging by KinToon’s popular channel on YouTube and games on the App Store and Google Play. The App Store has very recently featured Kinsane’s game ‘KinToons – Nursery Rhyme DJ’ in the US, Australia, India, Singapore and many more countries.

With this partnership, batteryPOP gets a non-exclusive license to display Kinsane’s content on its platform www.batteryPOP.com as well as other VOD and linear media platforms.