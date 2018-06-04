North America Vascular Imaging Market Key Challenges

|

Vascular imaging started in the nineteen seventies. This is often the golden period for vascular imaging attributable to extraordinary innovations like Ultrasound and Doppler, X-raying, resonance imaging, nuclear medicine and therefore the introduction of computers. This is an era of non-invasive ways that offer data of not solely the lumen of the vessel however conjointly of the wall and out of doors the vessel thereby permitting a comprehensive analysis of vascular diseases. Attributable to their non-invasive nature these modalities are used for pre and post-surgical or endovascular treatment follow up. This provides larger insight in to the explanation of malady and efficaciousness of treatment procedures. Throughout this period there has been introduction of physical and useful imaging within the type of positron emission tomography (PET) scanning. coincidental enhancements in catheter technology like micro catheter, newer occlusion materials, endovascular devices like tubing grafts, innovations in equipments like digital subtraction X-ray photography, three-D movement X-ray photography and conjointly innovations in surgical techniques like complicated artery grafts etc. have revolutionized vascular imaging and management.

Vascular imaging has virtually and figuratively enabled the practitioner to seem within the patient and assess the disease, enabled medical aid and allowed follow up. In keeping up with technology and clinical necessities, the longer term market is going to be dominated by molecular imaging. Vascular imaging is going to be performed by fusion of technologies, whereby metabolic or molecular imaging performed by PET or SPECT are going to be seen in conjunction with coincidental anatomic info provided by CT, MR, Optical Imaging or tomography. Disease process are going to be diagnosed at subcellular levels, a lot of before morphologic changes show.

Key trends and restrains

The demand for vascular imaging systems is predicted to witness high growth over the forecast period thanks to growing variety of patients plagued by cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Per the world Health Organization (WHO) cardiovascular diseases are the number one reason behind death and are calculable to account for nearly 17.3 million deaths annually. Increasing variety of cardiovascular diseases is predicted to propel demand for vascular imaging systems needed for identification of the CVDs.

Introduction of latest vascular imaging systems and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is predicted to spice up demand for vascular imaging systems over the forecast amount. Furthermore, technological advancements in imaging systems like introduction of 3D imaging over 2D imaging is predicted to spice up adoption rate of vascular imaging systems. X-ray photography is wide performed in recent; increasing geriatric population is additionally expected to extend demand for vascular imaging systems. But the high value of the systems and lack of experience to handle imaging instrumentation and evaluation pressure on the manufacturers as a result of fierce competition among market participants might hamper the revenue growth of the vascular imaging systems market.

Demographically

North America is geographically segmented into USA and Canada. The overall market is to witness a growth of CAGR of 5.97% and a forecasted market value of USD 1.65 billion by 2021

Some of the major companies dominating the market are Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), CorVascular Diagnostics LLC (U.S.), Evena Medical, Inc. (U.S.), LumedX Healthcare Technologies (U.S.), Novadaq Technologies Inc. (Canada), Omega Medical Imaging LLC. (U.S.), and BK Ultrasound (U.S.).

