Polymer Gel Market 2018: Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Polymer Gels are the three-dimensional cross-linked polymer network containing either water or air. They are categorized into two types such as hydrogel containing water and aerogel containing air. Polymer Gels show characteristics deformation when subjected to external stimuli and can expand and shrink up to 1000 times of its original size. The Global Polymer Gel Market is expected to drive the demand from the cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, building & construction, chemical, and electrical and electronics industries among other.

Some of the key players in the Global Polymer Gel Market are BASF SE (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Ma’s Group Inc. (China), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD. (Japan), Buhler AG (Germany), Auckland Medical Polymer (Tianjin) Co., Ltd (China), SNF Holding Company. (U.S.), Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (U.S.), and Cabot Corps. (U.S.).

The Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Polymer Gel Market, followed by North America, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show a considerable demand for polymer gel during the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period.

The Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented by Type, Form, Raw Material, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Type of Solvent, the Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented into hydrogel, aerogel, and others. Hydrogel accounted to have the major market share of Polymer Gel under type category due to a broad range of applications in the end-user industries such as cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, agriculture, water treatment in both developed regions and emerging economies. Moreover, aerogel market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR due to growing applications in end-user industries such as building & construction, chemical, and electrical and electronics, however, stiff competition from silica-based and carbon-based aerogels and use of conventional insulation products such as glass wool, stone wool, cellulose, polystyrene and polyurethane foam is expected to hamper the market to some extent.

On the Basis of the Forms, the Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented into particle forms, amorphous gel, sheets, solid molded forms, blankets, and others. The particle forms of Polymer Gel such as granules, microparticles, and powders accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to huge consumption in applications such as diapers & sanitary products, water treatments, and irrigation activities among other. The amorphous gel form of Polymer Gel is used in various wound care applications and cosmetics products and is expected to show rising demand during the forecast period. Sheets and blanket forms are expected to witness rising demand during the forecast period due to growing application in the personal care, healthcare, building & construction, and chemical industries.

On the Basis of the Raw Material, the Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented into polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polyacrylic acid (PAA), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), polyacrylamides (PAM), silicone, and others. PAA accounted to have the largest market share under raw material category owing to the availability of its bio-based source.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Polymer Gel Market is segmented into cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, agriculture, water treatment, building & construction, chemical, electrical & electronics and others. The cosmetics & personal care industry held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period due to rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, expanding the population, and increasing awareness pertaining to health and skin among others.

