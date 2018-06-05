Let the foreigners line up for the night only for a mobile phone, not Apple but a domestic mobile phone plus 6!

|

There are not many brands that make domestic mobile phones take the globalization route, but one plus can definitely occupy a place on the market. Moreover, the popularity of one-plus-one mobile phones abroad is also very good, and a large number of loyal range hood

fans have been harvested.

When one plus five and one plus 5T models were released abroad, one plus Canada had a Pop-Up flash purchase event, and one plus five events were reported by CCTV Finance.

This one-plus-six starters also held pop-up flash shopping activities in 26 cities in 11 countries in the world. The four cities in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chengdu also held the Pop-Up event for the first time, allowing domestic fans Experienced a new way of shopping, with more than 15,000 people participating in the world.

Although the domestic event was held for the first time, the one-plus-plus accumulated with years of experience. From the arrangement of the venues to the shopping process, the planning was very good, and one plus CEO, Liu Zuohu, also visited the pop-up spot in Shenzhen and interacted with the fans to take photos.

The Pop-Up event makes it very easy to buy mobile phones, enjoy the fun of buying them, and get your favorite machine as fast as you can. In addition to Apple’s rushing purchases, only one added!

The one-plus-six-plus Pop-Up event has sparked a new wave of enthusiasm in foreign countries. According to foreign media reports, American fans have spent 11 hours waiting in advance to purchase one plus six mobile phones for the first time and the first one. Get the phone.

The ability to make fans so persistent is the result of a long-term accumulation. High-level configuration plus the self-developed hydrogen OS system is not only fast but smooth, which is rare on traditional Android phones. There will be such a good reputation.

One plus six configuration information, Liu Zuohu just a brief pass in the conference, and there is no excessive publicity. However, if we look closely, we will find that the one-plus-six configuration is definitely the top-level in the current mobile phone market. It is no exaggeration to call it the flagship machine worth buying this year.

One plus six is ​​equipped with a 6.28-inch AMOLED Liu Hai full-screen screen, but the body size is controlled in the size of the 5.5-inch mobile phone, will not cause pressure on the use. And has a 16 million pixel front camera that supports AI camera and face unlock, front can also shoot out blur effect.

Equipped with Qualcomm Xiaolong 845 processor, for the current popular mobile game market, one plus this choice is correct, 8G +256G’s maximum configuration and processor together, so that mobile game effects are not fully open Karen. Users who do not play games will not get stuck in the software, no matter how they are used, the performance is very powerful!

After the 20 million + 16 million pixel camera, after more than one year of camera deployment experience, the camera shooting better, whether it is day or night, can easily take a clear picture.

The latest hydrogen OS equipped with Android P will also make the phone more fluid. It will definitely be no problem if one plus six is ​​used for three years. These advantages together create a perfect one plus six mobile phones, how can people not lining up to buy it!

The one-plus-one mobile phone has always forgotten its early days and used mobile phones that are not “will not be.” This time, plus one plus six also cooperated with Marvel, launched a one-and-a-half series of customized mobile phones, and let the global fans and fans cheer.