Denver Airport Parking Facility Partners with American Cancer Society Relay for Life for Second Year

Commerce City, Colorado (webnewswire) May 30, 2018 – Canopy Airport Parking is located near the Denver International Airport (DIA) and provides 4,200 parking spaces with an enclosed indoor valet staging area, a partially enclosed indoor valet storage area, covered self-park, and open-air parking. Those who are headed to DIA for their next business or personal trip can utilize this convenient long-term parking solution with a coupon available from the facility that provides a 15% discount on all parking services with no blackout dates. From the revenue derived from this coupon, 15% will be donated to the American Cancer Society (ACS) to further their incredible efforts to fight cancer and save lives.

This will be the second year that Canopy Airport Parking has partnered with the ACS Relay For Life. Funds raised for the ACS will go towards groundbreaking cancer research, crucial patient care programs, patient education, and prevention information. This is an excellent opportunity to support a great cause while you receive affordable, quality, eco-friendly parking services.

What is the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life?

The Relay For Life is an annual team fundraising event put on by the ACS to raise funds in an effort to further their work in cancer research, patient care, and education. During the annual relay, teams will walk around a track or designated path for anywhere from 6 to 24 hours.

On top of the physical component, the participating teams continue their fundraising efforts by setting up a themed tent and collecting donations for food, games, and activities that add to their overall team fundraising goal.

Where Did the Funds from Last Year’s Relay For Life Go?

The money raised by Relay For Life last year is helping make a difference with:

– $406 million in potentially life-saving cancer research grants

– Over 1.2 million calls from patients/caregivers seeking support

– 456,000 nights of free lodging provided to patients at Hope Lodge®

When you park at Canopy Airport Parking and utilize this Relay For Life coupon, you are a part of providing support and relief for those in the fight against cancer.

Contact Canopy Airport Parking

Dennis Safford

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

860-856-4104

dennis.safford@propark.com

https://canopyairportparking.com

About Canopy Airport Parking

Canopy Airport Parking provides hassle-free, affordable airport parking near Denver International Airport. This facility offers a wide variety of parking solutions that will fit every need and every budget. Customers can utilize a convenient shuttle service that takes them up to the airport to be dropped off right outside the doors.

Canopy Airport Parking is also considered by many to be the greenest airport parking garage in the world. The facility is both LEED and Parksmart certified, and runs primarily on solar, wind, and geothermal technologies. Examples of green technologies you will find at Canopy Airport Parking include:

– Solar Panels – 16.9 kW solar array by Sharp Solar Electricity

– Wind Turbines – 9.6 kW wind turbine farm from Windspire Energy

– Geothermal Energy – 300-foot deep bore holes with heat pump technology

– LED Lighting – energy efficient lighting that reduces light pollution and toxic waste

– Eco-Friendly Buses – Compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, biodiesel buses and flex fuel shuttles

Located near E-470, Tower Road, and Peña Boulevard, Canopy Airport Parking is easily accessible from all routes to Denver International Airport.

