Robert Miller Congratulates Future Lighting Solutions Team for Successful LIGHTFAIR 2018

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 6, 2018 – Future Lighting Solutions had a very successful showing at the 29th edition of LIGHTFAIR from May 8-10, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Future Lighting Solutions booth featured the comprehensive lighting ecosystem, focused on enabling manufacturers to develop complete lighting systems. This year’s focus included solutions addressing horticulture, tunable white and UV applications, among others.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future team on their excellent work at this year’s tradeshow. FLS treated LIGHTFAIR visitors to an in-depth showcase of the most advanced lighting systems and solutions available, and explained their end-application approach, which accelerates cycle time to revenue.

LIGHTFAIR International is the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, where the transformative power of innovation and imagination converge in a global presentation of light and technology.

Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

About Future Lighting Solutions

Future Lighting Solutions is a leading provider of solid-state lighting technologies, engineering expertise and online simulation and design tools. Our mission is to facilitate application development and accelerate customers’ time to market. Our comprehensive portfolio includes a broad selection of LED system components, and integrated solutions that enable our customers to manufacture cost effective, energy efficient lighting applications.

We provide a comprehensive range of LED light sources, including high-power LEDs, mid-power LEDs, low-power LEDS, COB, LED arrays, LED modules and LED light engines. Our portfolio is completed with a range of optical solutions, LED drivers, passive and active thermal solutions, connectors and controls.

Our world-class team of lighting experts, along with our global lighting resource centers, supply chain solutions and network of specialized partners, ensure the highest quality solid-state lighting solutions for customers.

The company is a division of Future Electronics. For more information visit: www.FutureLightingSolutions.com

