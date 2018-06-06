Single-cell Analysis Market Studies Research 2017 Detailed Analysis of Restrain and Growth Factors

|

Single-cell Analysis Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Single-cell Analysis Market by animal cells, human cells and microbial cells), product type (instruments, consumables), technology (mass spectrometry, microscopy), applications (medical applications, research applications), end-user (hospitals, biotechnology market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Single-cell Analysis Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Single-cell Analysis Market are Fluidigm Corporation, Merck Kgaa, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scentific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) and Qiagen N.V. According to the report the Global Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 16.5% and 17.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. According to the report the Global Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 16.5% and 17.0% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global single-cell analysis market is driven by factors such as growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. While the restraining factors include high cost of single-cell analysis products. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as government organizations and institutions are conducting several studies in stem cell research.

Segments Covered

The report on global single-cell analysis market covers the segments based cell type, product type, technology, applications and end user. The cell type single-cell analysis market includes animal cells, human cells and microbial cells. The product type of single-cell analysis includes instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology the segment includes mass spectrometry, flow cytometry, microscopy, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction and other techniques. The application segment includes medical applications and research applications. On the basis of end user the global single-cell analysis market is segmented as hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic & research laboratories, cell banks and IVF centers, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Globally, North America market dominated the world Single-cell Analysis Market due to flexible government policies, followed by Europe. Europe and Asia Pacific are also among the leading contributors of revenue to the global. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.Due to rapid increase in population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in region such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Single-cell Analysis Market such as, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Fluidigm Corporation, Merck Kgaa, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scentific, Inc., GE Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Illumina, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) and Qiagen N.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global single-cell analysis market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of single-cell analysis market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the single-cell analysis market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the single-cell analysis market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

