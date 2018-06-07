Main Menu

12th International Conference on Pediatric, Perinatal and Diagnostic Pathology

June 7, 2018

It is our pleasure to invite all the participants across the globe to attend its 12th International Conference on Pediatric Diseases and Diagnostic Pathology going to be held during July 13-14, 2018 Toronto, Canada. The Conference includes Keynote Presentations, Workshops, Symposiums, Young researcher Sessions, Oral talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions.

