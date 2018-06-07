Main Menu

BIOFUELS AND BIOENERGY

| June 7, 2018

With a great pleasure, we invite you to “10th Edition of International Conference on Biofuels and Bioenergy” During March 04-05, 2019 at, Barcelona, Spain. Biofuels 2019 would lay a platform for the interaction between experts around the world and aims in accelerating scientific discoveries. The main theme of the conference is ” Leading Biofuels and Bioenergy for next Decade”.

