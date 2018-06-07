Catalyst Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025
A research study titled, “Catalyst Market by type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Catalyst Market was worth USD 29.28 billion in the year of 2016 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 40.92 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.79% during the forecast period. Increased value of catalysts in industries such as oil & gas and chemicals in order to improve the rate of reaction and decrease the lead time is anticipated to influence the growth of the sector significantly in the coming years. A catalyst is useful as a supplementary element in a reaction between two chemicals which accelerates the process and causes less energy of activation. Catalysts are utilized in variety of applications that includes production of petrochemical, refining petroleum, combining of bulk chemicals, environment protecting reactions and polymer processing. Acquiring prominence of the catalytic reforming process in sectors such as oil and gas in order to provide enhanced benefits of light cut oils that include superior kerosene oil, high-speed diesel and gasoline is anticipated to boost the utilization of the product.
The Global Catalyst Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2016-2025:
Chemical compounds
Amines
Acids
Peroxides
Other Chemicals
Enzymes
Metals
Precious Metals
Base Metals
Zeolites
MFI
FAU
LTA
Other Zeolites
Organometallic Materials
Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:
Environmental
Heavy-duty vehicles
Light-duty vehicles
Others Environmental
Polymer Catalysts
Reaction Initiator
Ziegler‐Natta
Single-site
Other Polymer Catalyst
Petroleum Refining
Alkylation Catalysts
Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)
Catalytic Reforming
Hydroprocessing Catalysts
Other Petroleum Refining
Chemical synthesis
Polyolefins
Hydrogenation Catalysts
Catalytic Oxidation
Other Chemical Synthesis
Catalyst Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
Major players in the Catalysts market are DuPoint, BASF, W.E Grace and Company, Johnson Matthey, Albemarle Corporation and Evonik Industries. A new production site was introduced by Johnson Matthey process technologies in Brazil in the year 2014 which will produce catalysts for the refining sector for captive hydrogen production.
List of Tables:
Table 1.Catalyst Market, By Type ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 2.Chemical compounds Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 3.Amines Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 4.Acids Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 5.Peroxides Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 6.Other Chemicals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 7.Enzymes Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
Table 8.Metals Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025
List of Figures:
Figure 1.Catalyst Market Share, By Type, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)
Figure 2.Catalyst Market, By Application, 2016 & 2025 ($Million)
Figure 3.Catalyst Market, By Region, 2016, ($Million)
Figure 4.Albemarle Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)
Figure 5.Albemarle Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016
Figure 6.Albemarle Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016
Figure 7.Arkema Group: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)
Figure 8.Arkema Group: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016
