Main Menu

CBSE Board Explained

| June 7, 2018

In the year 2017, around 10 lakh students appeared for CBSE board examination. Out of this, about 8 lakh
students passed the examination, giving a pass percentage of 82%. Although, it is a drop of 1% compared to
the previous year. For more details visit our website – http://blog.sqoolz.com/2018/06/cbse-board-explained.html

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Now You Can Have Your essay writing services Done Safely

Here I am discussing some advantages of students who are going to approach a bestRead More

Fun Activities Organized By Boys And Girls Clubs Of Central Texas

Killeen, TX/2018: Engaging kids in after school fun activities can greatly impact their personalities inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *