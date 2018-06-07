Main Menu

CCI Kitchen Metamorphosis Book Design – Exit Design

| June 7, 2018

CCI Kitchen Metamorphosis is coffee tables book that having about kitchen utensils over 2000 years. Exit Design has helped in designing the visual textures and the earthy colors for coffee table book. Know how CCI achieved rave reviews from clients and partners.For more details visit our website – http://www.exitdesign.in/projects/cci

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Book the Best Hotel Room for the Indelible Vacation Experience in Hastings

When people travel to the different city for their business trip or to spend holidays,Read More

Neville Patel l CEO l Qualitas Global l Game Development Company l India

Neville Patel is a creative and hands-on entrepreneur, highly experienced with start-ups, mobile technology, consumerRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *