CCI Kitchen Metamorphosis Book Design – Exit Design
CCI Kitchen Metamorphosis is coffee tables book that having about kitchen utensils over 2000 years. Exit Design has helped in designing the visual textures and the earthy colors for coffee table book. Know how CCI achieved rave reviews from clients and partners.For more details visit our website – http://www.exitdesign.in/projects/cci
