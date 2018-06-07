Digital Door Lock Systems Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region – Forecast to 2023

|

Market Highlights:

The global digital door lock systems market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the emergence of cloud-based technologies and increasing demand for safety and security solutions. Moreover, the growth of internet of things is another major factor driving the growth of digital door lock systems market. Moreover, increasing demand for digital door lock systems across various industry verticals such as retail, IT & telecommunications and others is driving the growth of the global market.

The global digital door lock systems market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness a significant growth and holds the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the digital door lock systems market in North America region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Vivint, Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. in this region. Due to the sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. The growth in the market is also attributed to increasing focus of business organizations towards digitization and growing adoption of digital door lock systems by residential and corporate sectors. In the global digital door lock systems market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing focus on the security of people and increasing implementation of digital solutions across different countries in the region.

The global digital door lock systems market is projected to reach USD 14 billion at a CAGR of over 33% by the end of the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global digital door lock systems market: Hanman International Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Nestwell Technologies (India), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd. (India), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Allegion PLC (Republic of Ireland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd. (China), Assa Abloy Group (Sweden), Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd. (China), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Vivint, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), and Tyco International Ltd. (Republic of Ireland) among others.

Digital Door Lock Systems Market Segmentation:

The global digital door lock systems market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The type segment is classified into biometrics and keypad. The biometrics sub-segment is further classified into face recognition, iris recognition, palm recognition, voice recognition, signature recognition and fingerprint recognition. However, the biometrics segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the digital door lock systems market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate across the globe over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for high-level security solutions at workplaces and houses.

Regional Analysis:

The global digital door lock systems market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of safety and security measures across various industry verticals.

Market Research Analysis:

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe market is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The North American market is witnessing a rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for high-level security solutions across different industry verticals in this region. The U.S. holds the majority of market share both in terms of revenue as well as the growing demand for efficient safety and security solutions.

