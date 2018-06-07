Main Menu

How To Start A School In India

| June 7, 2018

With the changing dimensions of modern education, running an educational institute is no
less of a challenge today. Establishing a school is a sequential task and comes up with various added
responsibilities like infrastructural, financial, educational, procedural etc. The following article adheres
to the pre-requisites, requisites, and challenges of establishing and running an educational institution in
India.For more details visit our website –
http://blog.sqoolz.com/2018/06/how-to-start-school-in-india.html

Education No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

BIOFUELS AND BIOENERGY

With a great pleasure, we invite you to “10th Edition of International Conference on BiofuelsRead More

InnovED Global, Kolkata based EduTech Startup uses artificial intelligence to help students achieve WB JEE Rank 1 and Rank 2 in WB JEE 2018

The Kolkata based EduTech startup, InnovED Global www.innovedglobal.com reveals its secret of creating toppers yearRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *