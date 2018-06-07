PMR Releases New Report on the Damper Actuator Market 2017-2025

|

Damper actuators are widely used in various non-residential applications due to standardization of building design and government approval procedures. Damper actuator are used in various non-commercial and commercial premises because several countries have been made standards for commercial and non-commercial buildings. In parallel, industrial buildings are becoming common areas of damper distribution in terms of building design standards across various countries. Increasing demand of internet of things (IoT) in HVAC industry are positively affecting the growth of global Damper market. In addition, efficiency mandates and government incentives and increased end-user focus on ideal building environments are the major driving factors for the use of global damper actuators

Dampers are the final control devices for almost all airflow in HVAC systems. Actuators are the interface between the control system and the mechanical system and are critical to accurate control.

Damper actuator market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Damper actuator market include rise in demand in non-residential applications due to standardization of building design. Energy efficient programs and government regulations in various region will be one of the major factor expected to drive the growth of global damper actuator market. Moreover, installation of HVAC damper actuators control systems across various sectors will fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rising demand from the developing countries is projected to fuel the growth of damper actuator over the forecast period.

Major challenges of Damper actuator market is upfront osts associated with high-efficiency HVAC. In parallel, worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hinder the growth of Damper actuator market.

Damper actuator market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type:

Global Damper actuator market is segmented on the basis of product type. On the basis of product type global damper actuator market segmented as pneumatic type and electric type. The global electric type damper actuator market is expected register a high market share during the forecast period due to their higher efficiency, reliability and increasing growth in non-residential applications.

Segmentation on the basis of End-user:

Further Damper actuator market is segmented on the basis of end-user. In now days Damper actuators are used in various industrial applications. On the basis of end-user Damper actuator market segmented as residential, commercial building and industrial facilities. Due to standardization of building design commercial building and industrial facilities is projected to exhibit high market share during forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Contract

In October 2014, Siemens AG, a Germany based industrial manufacturing company, has added new models and features to its line of OpenAir damper actuators.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Damper actuator market are Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, and Schneider Electric BELIMO Holding AG, Harold Beck & Sons, Rotork, Neptronic, Sontay, Joventa, Nenutec, Matsushima Measure Tech, Hansen Corporation, Dwyer Instruments, Azbil Corporation, Ventilation Control Products, KMC Controls, Dura Control, and Kinetrol.

