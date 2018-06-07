Rear Axle Commodity Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

|

Transparency Market Research has published a new report that presents a comprehensive overview of the global real axle commodity market. The report provides insights into the factors driving the global real axle commodity market and the restraints that the market is likely to face in the forthcoming years. The report is titled “Rear Axle Commodity Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020” and is available on the company website for sale.

Based on in-depth research, the report states that the global real axle market, which stood at US$35.8 bn in 2013, will reach US$45.9 bn in 2020. If the figures estimated in the report hold true, the market will exhibit a moderate yet positive CAGR of 3.7% during 2014-2020. Rear axle commodity affixed to a vehicle is crucial for its functioning, since it bears the entire weight of the vehicle, cargo, as well as passengers.

Automotive axles also provide torque to wheels, apart from ensuring stability of the vehicle. Since real axles bear the maximum mechanical wear and tear, manufacturers strive to provide maximum safety, comfort, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness in their product offerings. Presently, manufacturers are focusing on developing more efficient yet lightweight rear axles with enhanced ratios and lesser power loss. This has led to the launch of improved rear axles with enhanced power, which in turn boosts the global market for rear axle commodity.

Obtain Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4255

For the purpose of the study, the report segments the rear axle commodity market into lift axle, dead axle, and drive axle. Of these, the drive axle segment accounts for a majority share of the global real axle commodity market. In terms of application, the market is classified into economy vehicles, heavy vehicles, luxury vehicles, SUVs, MUVs, executive vehicles, and railways. Economy vehicles dominate the global rear axle commodity market at present. The use of rear axles is also very significant for railways, since it lends stability to the engine and wagons, particularly under difficult conditions.

Obtain Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4255

Key regional segments of the global rear axle commodity market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. At present, Europe dominates the global market. However, the report cites that the automotive industry in North America and Europe has already reached maturity, hence the rear axle commodity market will not experience much gains from these markets. On the other hand, emerging markets in Asia Pacific exhibits impressive opportunities, making the region the fastest growing market for rear axle commodity. Robust development of the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost the demand for rear axle commodity in the region.

To study the competitive landscape of the market, the report profiles some of the leading players in the market such as ROC Spicer Ltd., GNA Axles Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., Talbros Engineering Limited, Meritor, Inc., and Daimler Trucks North America LLC.