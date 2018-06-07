Roshika Madhuri Lifestyle Exhibition is on

|

Here is an exhibition for all those people who flaunt their beautiful tastes by way of style statements pertaining to choice of apparel, designer wear, jewellery, accessories and footwear.

In today’s fashion-conscious world, where the glamour quotient expresses one’s personalities, having the finest of products available under one roof makes for a welcome treat.

And so will be the ‘Roshika Madhuri Lifestyle Exhibition, the four-day Lifestyle Exhibition-cum-sale of fabulously crafted handpicked art work across fashion apparel, designer wear, jewellery, accessories, footwear, among several such chic products.

The whole-hearted applause from Socialite Ms Sneha Chowdary, Managing Director of SVR Travels, after inaugurating the exhibition on Thursday made for a ready endorsement of the quality that is on offer during the four-day show at Kalinga Function Hall, MLA Colony on Road No12 in Banjara Hills.

The inauguration was laced up by the presence of renowned Fashion Designer Joseph Sundar and the founder of Lalana Foundation (NGO) Ms Madhavi. Brought together by Ms Boddu Keerthi, Roshika Madhuri Lifestyle Exhibition has on exhibit Pochampally Saris, Uppada, Kashmiri, Badlapur , Pattu and Kalamkari Sari, Bed sheets, Designer Kurtis , Jewellery, Chappals and Bags. They have been brought from across Delhi, Calcutta, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

The Exhibition will be on till June 10 and will be open from 9am to 9pm.