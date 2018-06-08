Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market – Revenue and Value Chain 2016 – 2024

|

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market: Overview

The global market for antimicrobial powder coatings is growing at a significant pace and is projected to generate promising growth opportunities in the next few years. The rapid growth of the medical device coatings industry is estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market. In addition, the increasing penetration of the market, especially for indoor air qualities is likely to augment global market throughout the forecast period. The durability, high strength, corrosion resistance, aesthetics, and the easy application of antimicrobial powder coatings are estimated to supplement the market’s growth in the coming years.

The research study has provided a detailed analysis of the global antimicrobial powder coating market, focusing on the vital factors that are likely to impact the development of the global antimicrobial powder coating market in the coming years. In addition, a thorough overview of the competitive scenario of the market has been provided in the study in order to provide a strong understanding to readers. The historical data, technological developments, and the forecast statistics concerning the market have also been added in the study to guide the new and existing players in making effective business decisions. The product segmentation, key applications, and geographical segmentation have been highlighted in the study.

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising air pollutions resulting in various health hazards is one of the primary factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial powder coating market in the coming years. In addition, the growing awareness among consumers concerning the air pollution, the demand for key products of the market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period. The several benefits offered by antimicrobial powder coatings, including high bio-compatibility are projected to encourage the market’s growth.

On the other hand, the rising number of regulations in this field is one of the key factors expected to restrict the growth of global antimicrobial powder coating market in the next few years. Nevertheless, the developing construction industry and the rising research and development activities are likely to contribute widely towards the growth of the global market.

Global Antimicrobial Powder Coating Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global market for antimicrobial powder coatings can be classified on the basis of geography into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among these, the North America is likely to lead the global antimicrobial powder coating market in the next few years. With a high growth rate, this region is projected to witness a high demand, thanks to the rising food preservation and healthcare applications. In addition, the demand for antimicrobial powder coatings is dependent on the rising demand for several consumer goods, including tableware, sanitary, and storage bins.

The Asia Pacific market for antimicrobial powder coatings, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at a robust pace in the coming years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the increasing GDP growth rate and the rising disposable income among consumers. The developing economies in this region, such as Brazil, India, and China are predicted to offer promising opportunities for the key players in the overall market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The key players operating in the global antimicrobial powder coating market are Royal DSM N.V., Dow Microbial Control, AkzoNobel NV, RPM International, PPG Industries Inc., Diamond Vogel Paints, Sono-Tek Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. The increasing number of players in the market is expected to toughen the competitive scenario of the market in the next few years.